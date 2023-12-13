Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain

2021 Gold Cup hero Minella Indo adds some sparkle to Friday's Cheltenham card - who else has been declared?

Minella Indo (Jack Kennedy) beats A Plus Tard (Rachael Blackmore) and Al Boum Photo in the Cheltenham Gold CupCheltenham 19.3.21 Pic: Edward Whitaker/Racing Post
Minella Indo: his Gold Cup win was memorableCredit: Edward Whitaker

Three high-class Irish raiders will add some stardust to Cheltenham's card on Friday after Minella Indo, Galvin and Fury Road were declared for the Glenfarclas Crystal Cup Cross Country Handicap Chase (3.00).

They are among a field of 13 and it is a third go over the unique fences for the Gordon Elliott-trained Galvin, whose stablemate Fury Road will try them for the first time.

The pair have Grade 1 victories on their CVs, but those successes do not match the Cheltenham Gold Cup triumph Minella Indo famously recorded for Jack Kennedy and Henry de Bromhead in 2021.

Cheltenham's most valuable race on Friday is the £50,000 veterans' chase (2.25) and nine golden oldies line up for that, while the promising Kintail represents Nicky Henderson in the novice hurdle (12.05) that opens the card.

Five contests – the 1.15, 1.50, 2.25, 3.00 and 3.35 – will be live on ITV4 with the entire bill on Racing TV.

The going at Cheltenham, which also races on Saturday, was described on Wednesday morning as soft over hurdles and on the chase track, while it is soft, heavy in places on the cross-country circuit.

There is the possibility of a light shower on Wednesday but conditions are then set to be dry with temperatures remaining above freezing.

Friday's cross-country runners and riders

Minella Indo Rachael Blackmore
Galvin Keith Donoghue
Fury Road Sam Ewing
Gesskille Henry Brooke
Enjoy D'Allen Eoin Walsh
Latenightpass Gina Andrews
Francky Du Berlais Sean Bowen
Diesel D'Allier Brendan Powell
Vital Island Tiernan Power Roche
Fameaftertheglory Jonathan Burke
Wick Green Ben Jones
Volcano rider tbc
Didero Vallis Charlie Deutsch

Read these next:

Who will win the 2023 December Gold Cup at Cheltenham based on previous trends? 

Informative jockey bookings lead to market move for Monmiral in December Gold Cup 

'He is a Graded horse in a handicap' - our experts provide their tip for the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham 

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

James BurnLambourn correspondent

Published on 13 December 2023inBritain

Last updated 10:53, 13 December 2023

icon
more inBritain
more inBritain