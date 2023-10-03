Grade 1 winner and 1-2 shot Feronily stunned on return by 'tough as they come' rival rated 27lb inferior

Race-fitness proved key in the feature 2m7f handicap chase as the Declan Queally-trained My Design made all to secure a dominant victory over Punchestown festival Grade 1 winner Feronily, who was having his first run for 136 days.

Winning rider Ray Barron is having a terrific season and was adding to his three victories at the Galway festival in the summer, including success on this mare in a 3m½f handicap hurdle.

The eight-year-old seemingly had her work cut out being rated 27lb inferior to 1-2 Feronily and 13lb below Frontal Assault, the only other runner in the field, but Barron made it a test on My Design, who had run four times since Feronily had last been seen on a racecourse.

Barron got his mare jumping soundly before his two rivals closed in coming to the penultimate fence, where Feronily stumbled slightly on landing after colliding with Frontal Assault.

My Design made her own mistake at the final fence but it failed to stop her momentum as she stayed on powerfully to win by five and a half lengths.

Barron said: "She has course form, which means a lot in Galway. Declan said to break sharply and go a good, even gallop all the way. At the back of the third-last I started to wind it up and she was very game up the hill. She's as tough as they come."

McManus one-two

Gavin Cromwell's stable has been in flying form in recent weeks and Perceval Legallois continued the trend as she recorded a stylish victory in the 2m2½f beginners' chase under Mark Walsh.

The six-year-old, last seen landing a valuable 3m handicap hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival in February, made a bright start to life over fences, jumping well before being eased down at the line to finish two and half lengths in front of Neveradullmoment, securing a one-two for owner JP McManus.

