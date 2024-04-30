Punchestown 2024 tips and predictions: why this horse can win at this week's festival
A team of our top tipsters pick out their best bets for this week's Punchestown festival . . .
World Of Dreams
3.05 Tuesday, Blood-Stock.com Full Circle Series Final Handicap Hurdle
Forecast odds: 12-1
By Jack Haynes, reporter
Anthony Honeyball has enjoyed success at the last three Punchestown festivals and World Of Dreams catches the eye in the 2m3½f handicap hurdle on Tuesday.
World Of Dreams qualified for this race when third at Ludlow last month. On the bare form he has plenty to find with the first and second who reoppose, but that was his first start in 809 days and connections might have had one eye on this race.
A two-time bumper and maiden/novice hurdle winner, World Of Dreams could be nicely treated off a mark of 112 if back to his best on his second start.
Ile Atlantique
3.40 Tuesday, KPMG Champion Novice Hurdle, 2m½f
Forecast odds: 12-1
By Harry Wilson, The Punt tipster
It's hard to disagree with a lot of what Willie Mullins does, but I felt at Cheltenham we would see the best of Ile Atlantique dropped back to 2m and his poor display at Aintree just confirmed that.
He certainly didn't lack for speed when romping home by 19 lengths on his hurdling debut and he has some seriously strong bumper form, having beaten subsequent Grade 1 winner Feronily at Leopardstown in December 2022 before splitting Cheltenham Festival winner Stellar Story and €740,000 acquisition Caldwell Potter last February.
The Supreme didn't seem the strongest race to me, and given he's still highly unexposed over 2m he could bounce right back and deliver at a very big price too.
King Of Kingsfield
3.40 Tuesday, KPMG Champion Novice Hurdle, 2m½f
Forecast odds: 25-1
By Graeme Rodway, tipster
Went off a heavily backed 4-1 favourite for the County Hurdle at Cheltenham last time and ran a disappointing race. However, trainer Gordon Elliott blamed the testing ground that day and King Of Kingsfield is capable of bouncing back provided the rain stays away.
He thrashed Mirazur West, a subsequent Grade 2 winner, on yielding ground at Leopardstown over Christmas and was only seven lengths behind Slade Steel when third in the Grade 1 there at the Dublin Racing Festival on softer going.
He might be able to get closer to that rival on better ground and Elliott won this race two years ago with 20-1 outsider Mighty Potter.
Dinoblue
5.25 Tuesday, William Hill Champion Chase
Forecast odds: 15-8
By James Hill, tipster
Dinoblue ran a gallant race to finish second at Cheltenham but I don’t think she was at anything like her best and never has been at the festival. She didn’t look happy in the paddock pre-race with her ears flat back, while the support in the market was for JP McManus’s other fancy, the winner Limerick Lace.
For the past two seasons, Dinoblue has improved her Racing Post Rating to the tune of 17lb and 10lb from Cheltenham to Punchestown, including a victory at this meeting last year. I think she’ll be much happier racing back home where only El Fabiolo has beaten her this season.
Banbridge
5.25 Tuesday, William Hill Champion Chase
Forecast odds: 4-1
By Richard Birch, tipster
Banbridge, all at sea on soft ground at Cheltenham, will appreciate the drier conditions and can put that Ryanair Chase blip firmly behind him.
Winner of the Grade 1 Manifesto Novices’ Chase at Aintree on good to soft last April, Banbridge produced another excellent effort to land Kempton’s Grade 2 Silviniaco Conti Chase in January.
The drop in trip should prove no inconvenience and he is equipped with first-time cheekpieces to sharpen him up.
Walk Away Harry
2.30 Wednesday, Adare Manor Opportunity Series Final Handicap Hurdle
Forecast odds: 8-1
By Justin O'Hanlon, Irish reporter
This Charles Byrnes-trained gelding was a good winner of a bumper at this meeting last year.
He has been unable to win over hurdles this season but caught the eye when a staying-on third in a maiden hurdle at Cork in March. He gets in here off a low weight and could be well handicapped.
Watch House Cross
6.00 Wednesday, HSS Hire Handicap Chase
Forecast odds: 12-1
By David Jennings, Deputy Ireland editor
Form figures of 60F9 would hardly get you excited, but he shaped really well for a long way in the Plate at Cheltenham. The fifth has already won since and the seventh was just touched off in the Topham so it looks strong form.
Watch House Cross doesn't fully see out a strongly run 3m, so the the 2m4f trip of the HSS Hire Handicap Chase On Wednesday looks just about perfect. His mark of 137 looks more than fair to me.
Rachael Blackmore is on stablemate Lets Go Champ, but Darragh O'Keeffe has been on Watch House Cross for his last three start and won on him at Wexford earlier in the season so I wouldn't read too much into that.
Uncle Phil
4.15 Thursday, Frontline Security Handicap Chase
By Joe Eccles, digital journalist
Uncle Phil ran below expectations when a well-beaten fifth of six at Ayr last time, but there were excuses for that showing as the gelding raced freely before making a notable blunder at the seventh fence.
He looks better judged on his penultimate run at Fairyhouse, where he made all to land a competitive Grade 3 handicap chase. He should prove a tough horse to peg back if allowed to dictate again for trainer Willie Mullins, who took this race last year with subsequent Grade 1 winner Dinoblue.
Mister Policeman
4.15 Friday, EMS Copiers Novice Handicap Chase
By Tom Park, audience editor
Big things were expected over fences this season from Mister Policeman and he disappointed on his first couple of starts. However, he has really got the hang of things lately and looked a lot more at home over 2m2f last time and a further step up in trip should really suit.
While he has fallen short of top-class company his mark of 149 looks lenient and he should take plenty of beating.
Brides Hill
4.50 Friday, Hanlon Concrete Irish EBF Glencarraig Lady Francis Flood Mares Chase
By Charlie Huggins, reporter
Has won her last four completed starts, the last two on right-handed tracks over a similar trip to what Gavin Cromwell's improving seven-year-old tackles here.
Brides Hill gave 2lb and a six-length beating to subsequent Cheltenham winner La Renommee in a Huntingdon Listed event in January when last seen and comes here fresh having been forced to miss the Mares' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival due to unsuitably soft ground.
Published on 30 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 09:07, 30 April 2024
