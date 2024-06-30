'He's just a star' - globetrotting Dubai Honour adds another Group 1 to his CV with win in Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud

Dubai Honour , twice a winner at the highest level in Australia, added a first win at Group 1 level in Europe to his CV with a battling success in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud.

Already the winner of seven of his 23 races and more than £3.3 million in prize-money before Sunday, Dubai Honour has tackled the best middle-distance horses across the globe in recent years and once again showed his penchant for a scrap under a determined Tom Marquand.

Settled on the rail in the early stages, Dubai Honour burst between runners with two furlongs to run and toughed it out from there to beat former Grand Prix de Paris winner Feed The Flame and the Aidan O'Brien-trained Point Lonsdale.

Dubai Honour's previous wins at the top level had come in the Ranvet Stakes at Rosehill and the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick in 2023 but the closest he had come to winning a Group 1 in Europe before Sunday was a close second to Sealiway in the Champion Stakes at Ascot in 2021.

"The two Group 1s in Australia were fantastic but to win a Group 1 in Europe was important," said assistant trainer Maureen Haggas. "He seemed to really enjoy himself today and looked to be travelling well all the way.

"The ground was probably a bit quick for him but maybe the trip [1m4f] on this ground is more suitable. He seemed to stay the trip really well which gives us another option. On the faster ground he gets this trip really well."

Dubai Honour, owned by Mohamed Obaida and trained by William Haggas, could potentially return to Ascot for next month's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes, with Paddy Power going 10-1 (from 20) for that contest after his win at Saint-Cloud.

Haggas added: "William will decide where he goes but he's in lots of Group 1s all over the place. He's just a star of a horse and every time he gives his all. He's so good in his mind."

Iresine, sent off the 21-10 favourite, did his best work in the closing stages to finish fourth, while the Archie Watson-trained Outbox faded to last after making the early running under Marquand's wife Hollie Doyle.

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

