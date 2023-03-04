George Boughey dreaming of Al Quoz Sprint and Royal Ascot after Al Dasim dominates Meydan trial

Al Dasim confirmed himself as a three-year-old sprinter ready to take high rank this season when taking the step into all-aged company with aplomb in the Group 3 Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint.

In doing so, he set trainer George Boughey and owner Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah up for a couple of big future dates, with the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint on Dubai World Cup night next on the agenda.

A three-year-old has yet to win the Al Quoz Sprint but the son of Harry Angel put himself among the favourites for that prize when accounting for Miqyaas under Mickael Barzalona, making it five wins in a row, with the last three achieved in Dubai.

"He's improved notably since he's come out here and is a much more mature horse; doing things the right way round certainly helps him," said Boughey. "For the races we're looking at he needs to relax and stay well at this trip."

Second favourite behind Creative Force, Al Dasim is a best-price 6-1 with William Hill for the Al Quoz Sprint.

Boughey said of a return to Meydan in three weeks' time: "As long as he's okay he'll go there. It's kind of been a long-term plan with him but you never think these things will come to fruition. He has taken all before him out here and he gets a nice weight allowance."

Al Dasim was given an entry in the Qipco 2,000 Guineas last week but is likely to be kept to sprinting according to Boughey.

"It sounds crazy having won his last five but we're still learning about him and he's still learning to sprint," the trainer said. "It was a big step up today and he's a horse who still has plenty of upside. The fact he did hit the line hard gives us confidence coming back to England.

"A race like the Commonwealth Cup would certainly be on his agenda. I would be very tempted to give him a break after the Al Quoz and then hit Royal Ascot first up."

