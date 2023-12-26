'Family favourite' Mac Tottie strikes on return from long layoff to set up another Topham tilt

A good comeback by the long-absent Mac Tottie would have been near the top of the Bowen family Christmas wishlist and the ten-year-old delivered the perfect present in the 2m4f veterans' handicap chase.

Off the track since October last year, the Peter Bowen-trained stalwart was sharp enough in the closing stages to surge past Top Ville Ben under the trainer's son Sean.

Mac Tottie registered his third victory at Aintree, having won on the National course in the 2022 Topham under the same jockey and the 2021 Grand Sefton for younger brother James.

"He's been a great horse and is a proper family favourite," said Sean Bowen. "He definitely wasn't fully wound up and that's why I was half-riding him to finish and when he winged the last, he was always going to win.

"It's a big thrill when you win on those old boys. He picked up a suspensory injury at Cheltenham and they need a good year off before you can start training them again. He's done well to come back and win first time out."

All roads lead to back Merseyside in April for the Topham, a race his trainer has won five times.

"He obviously loves the big fences round here and hopefully that's where his spring will lie," added the jockey.

Bowen had a strong book of rides on the card, including some leading chances for Olly Murphy, but was stood down for the day following a fall on Farren Glory in the Grade 1 Formby Novices' Hurdle.

Murphy said: "He's stiff and sore but will hopefully be back riding tomorrow."

Cherie on the cake

Cherie D'Am became the first ever winner at Aintree on Boxing Day when carrying the colours of Darren and Annaley Yates to victory in the 2m4f mares' handicap hurdle.

Winning trainer Dan Skelton said: "She's a proper stayer and we'll probably leave her now until Doncaster in the first week of March, when there's a Listed mares' novice hurdle over three miles."

Cherie D'Am en route to winning the opening race at Aintree on Boxing Day Credit: John Grossick

Skelton and brother Harry were on the mark again when Snipe landed the 3m1f handicap chase, while trainer Jimmy Moffatt and jockey Charlotte Jones were also in double-winning form following victories with Bingoo and Union Avenue.

Chase first

Tahmuras , who won the feature Formby on the card when it was run as the Tolworth at Sandown last season, got off the mark over fences at the second attempt in the 2m4f novice handicap chase.

The Paul Nicholls-trained winner was cut to 25-1 (from 66) for the Turners Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival by Betfair Sportsbook.

