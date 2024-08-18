What did the Prix Morny tell us about the big two-year-old races to come?

Whistlejacket rocketed to victory in the Prix Morny at Deauville on Sunday and three of our reporters have their say on how the juvenile scene is shaping up . . .

'Rashabar should be a strong contender stepped up to 7f'

Whistlejacket is a speedy two-year-old who had the huge advantage of racing against the rail, whereas Rashabar was stranded in the middle of the track and is more of a resolute galloper than an instant quickener.

The Coventry Stakes winner could not quite reel in Whistlejacket but deserves enormous credit for running him so close, without having company to race with late on.

However the winner fares in the Middle Park, Rashabar should be a strong contender stepped up to 7f in the National Stakes at the Curragh, which looks his obvious target.

David Carr, reporter

'Daylight would be interesting in Cheveley Park'

Aidan O’Brien emphasised that Whistlejacket is all about speed, with the plan revolving around the Middle Park Stakes and the Breeders’ Cup, presumably for the Juvenile Turf Sprint won by Big Evs last year.

O’Brien’s previous Morny winners – Orpen, Fasliyev, Johannesburg and Blackbeard – all showed their best form as juveniles and it would be surprising if Whistlejacket is any different.

Whistlejacket (green cap) gets the better of Daylight (yellow) and Rashabar (white) Credit: APRH / CLEMENTINE VERET

Rashabar was outpaced before running on and looks all over a 7f colt who will make his mark in the likes of the National Stakes and the Dewhurst.

Conversely, I expect Shareholder will drop in trip for the Flying Childers at Doncaster after finishing last.

Third-placed Daylight would be interesting in the Cheveley Park if connections run her there.

Peter Scargill, reporter

'5-2 is not much of a price'

I often find these mid-season Group 1s for two-year-olds a touch underwhelming, as some of the bigger stables have yet to truly play their hand in the division. Frankel was a good example of that, having only just made his debut at this stage of the season back in 2010.

Whistlejacket toughed it out to win the Morny and is now clear favourite for the Middle Park next month, but 5-2 is not much of a price about a colt who’s already been beaten three times. Indeed, stablemate Camille Pissarro has the beating of him on a line through Babouche.

James Hill, tipster

