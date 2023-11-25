'He enhanced his reputation in third' - four Racing Post writers on the performance that impressed them most on Saturday

There was plenty of quality on show across Saturday's jump racing and four of our writers have picked out their standout performance

'This is a potential Gold Cup horse next season'

By David Jennings, deputy Ireland editor

Gaelic Warrior , without any shadow of a doubt. There was a look of Allaho about him as he made good horses look ordinary in the 2m3f beginners' chase at Punchestown. His relentless galloping is going to take so many horses out of their comfort zone and you can certainly understand why Willie Mullins was so keen to get him over fences rather than go down the Stayers' Hurdle route.

This is a potential Gold Cup horse next season and it will be interesting to see how he is campaigned for the remainder of the campaign. Listening to Mullins afterwards, I got the impression he might want to take the Galopin Des Champs path and not stretch him out over three miles too soon.

If that is the case, then maybe the Turners Novices' Chase, for which he is now 7-1 (from 10), might be the value wager at this early stage.

'He's an exciting novice hurdler'

By Jack Haynes, reporter

A big jump at the last is always a good sign and Predators Gold gave the final flight plenty of air on the way to an impressive hurdling debut win at Punchestown.

The Gigginstown-owned four-year-old landed a bumper at the Punchestown festival on his only start last season and looks an exciting prospect in the novice hurdle division.

There will be plenty of improvement to come from this reappearance and he has a Grade 1 entry at Leopardstown over Christmas.

'The form has some substance'

By Charlie Huggins, reporter

Chris Giles suffered some disappointment when Crambo was third in a valuable Haydock handicap but the owner must have been delighted with Regent’s Stroll 's bumper win at Ascot.

The son of Walk In The Park cost £175,000 as a three-year-old and justified 7-4 favouritism to complete a four-timer for Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden.

Regent’s Stroll comfortably beat fellow newcomer Tradecraft and Wellington Arch, who had landed a ten-runner Worcester bumper on his only start, so the form has some substance. Nicholls saddled last year’s Champion Bumper third Captain Teague and Regent’s Stoll could be one to watch at the major spring festivals.

'I expect he'll be on my festival shortlist'

By James Hill, tipster

The lesson to learn from Saturday’s action is that it is the best horse on the day who wins, not the best horse through the course of a season.

The likes of Gaillard Du Mesnil, Theatre Glory and Bravemansgame all lost to inferior-rated rivals, but we know they’ve got bigger targets on the horizon and we shouldn’t write them off.

One horse who I’m definitely not writing off is Crambo . In fact, I thought he enhanced his reputation with his fast-finishing third in the stayers’ handicap hurdle at Haydock and maybe he should have won.

We now know he gets three miles really well and I would expect him to be on my shortlist for a festival race in March.

Read more . . .

'He was in a mood today and wasn't for moving' - shock at the start as Shishkin refuses to race at Ascot

'I was waiting for the big beasts to come from behind and take me but luckily we held them off'

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.