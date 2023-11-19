More Cheltenham success for JP McManus as Iberico Lord powers home to win Greatwood Hurdle

Iberico Lord ran down Lookaway after the final flight to land the Unibet Greatwood Hurdle and cap an excellent afternoon for trainer Nicky Henderson, jockey Nico de Boinville and owner JP McManus.

Those who had supported Onlyamatteroftime on his debut for Willie Mullins were left frustrated as he again showed his errant nature when running out at the fourth-last hurdle.

The same trio had teamed up to win the Shloer Chase with Jonbon, and were again able to celebrate success, with Henderson revealing later that the meeting had been a big target for the McManus-owned horses.

Much of the intrigue in the race surrounded the appearance of the Paul Byrne-owned Onlyamatteroftime, who had joined trainer Willie Mullins since his last run in the summer.

However, having run out that day at Cork, Onlyamatteroftime repeated the trick this time as he went to duck out before the guide rail bringing the horses into the fourth-last hurdle. He crashed through the rail, but was quickly on his feet, as was jockey Danny Mullins.

Onlyamatteroftime (right) crashed through the guiding rail to the fourth last Credit: Racing TV

Iberico Lord, who was behind Onlyamatteroftime, managed to avoid the melee and snuck up the inside under De Boinville in the slipstream of his stablemate Luccia.

Lookaway, who made almost all of the running, led the field over the last as well, but it was inevitable he was going to be caught, with Iberico Lord comfortably taking over.

Lookaway claimed second, with Iberico Lord's stablemate Luccia third.

De Boinville said: “He was great today. It got a bit rough at the top of the hill but it’s probably enabled me to take a bit of a pull and get a breather into him – and me as well!

“I knew Luccia was going to take me all the way to the last and she did. The way he ran at Sandown last time he was staying on all the way and I knew he would love the hill and the ground today.”

Nicky Henderson and JP McManus celebrate Greatwood Hurdle success swiftly on from Jonbon's Shloer Chase win Credit: Edward Whitaker

Henderson said he would weigh up options for Iberico Lord, with the Betfair Exchange Trophy at Ascot an option, in which stablemate and fellow November meeting winner Impose Toi may be in opposition.

"Going to the last you thought ‘please, one of you’," Henderson said. "They went around as a pair and it was great to see. It’s been a great weekend for JP’s team and we did slightly target it as he’s been away for the last six weeks."

