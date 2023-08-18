Expert jury: do you see Henry Longfellow as more of a Guineas or Derby contender?

Henry Longfellow continued his unbeaten record on Saturday when winning the Group 2 Futurity Stakes for Aidan O'Brien. But do our reporters see him as more of a Guineas or Derby contender for next season?

'He could be the best of the lot'

Guineas. I could be wrong, but I feel he has more instant acceleration than City Of Troy, who might need to be wound up from further out. He heads to the Dewhurst next so will be taking a similar path to the Guineas as Churchill in 2016, although he did win the National Stakes in between the Futurity and the Dewhurst.

This chap looked like he wasn't doing a tap in front either, so we have absolutely no idea how good he is yet and where he ranks among the Ballydoyle juveniles. My gut tells me he could be the best of the lot.

David Jennings, Deputy Ireland editor

'He looks more like a Derby horse'

He looks more like a Derby horse to me. Ryan Moore was niggling at him before several others got to work and yet he was most impressive at the line.

O'Brien also has City Of Troy and River Tiber, who naturally look speedier types, and when you look at the sort of horses Aidan O'Brien has won the Futurity with, yes Gleneagles and Churchill went down the mile route, but the majority of his recent winners (Rostropovich, Anthony Van Dyck, Armory and Point Lonsdale) have been better over further.

Catherine Macrae, reporter

Henry Longfellow: A Classic winner in the making? Credit: Patrick McCann

'All roads should lead to Newmarket'

Henry Longfellow produced a powerful turn of foot to score on his second start and I believe Ballydoyle has another live contender for the 2,000 Guineas next year.

O’Brien suggested post-race that he will keep Henry Longfellow at 7f and target the Group 1 Dewhurst before the season is out and it's a well-trodden path to go from there to the Guineas the following spring.

Henry Longfellow is certainly bred for further, with his sire Dubawi winning twice at the top level over a mile, and he still looks open to a lot more improvement, so all roads should lead to Newmarket.

Liam Headd, reporter

