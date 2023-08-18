Racing Post logo
15:27 Curragh

Henry Longfellow sparkles to give Aidan O'Brien ninth Futurity win in 11 years

A delighted Aidan O'Brien welcomes back Ten Sovereigns and groom David Hickey after the colt's success in the July Cup at Newmarket
Aidan O'Brien: won the Futurity Stakes with Henry LongfellowCredit: Edward Whitaker
Play5 ran
15:27 Curragh7f Flat, Group 2
Distance: 7fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Henry Longfellow
    fav2/9
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Islandsinthestream
    6/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Portland
    18/1

Aidan O'Brien extend his magnificent record in the Futurity Stakes when Henry Longfellow swept to victory under Ryan Moore.

The well-bred juvenile, who is the first foal of seven-time Group 1 winner Minding to reach the track, settled behind the leader Spanish Flame before pulling clear at the two-furlong pole and comfortably holding off the late challenge of the runner-up Islandsinthestream by two lengths. 

The success handed the Ballydoyle trainer his ninth win in 11 years in the Group 2 contest after winning it with several subsequent Classic winners, including Gleneagles, Churchill and Anthony Van Dyck. He returned the 2-9 favourite.

The son of Dubawi was cut by Betfair to 2-1 (from 7-2) for his next intended target in the Dewhurst at Newmarket on October 14 and 5-1 (from 9) for next year's 2,000 Guineas. Bookmakers also slashed him to 8-1 (from 14) for the 2024 Derby. 

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly

Catherine MacraeReporter
Published on 19 August 2023Last updated 15:54, 19 August 2023
icon
