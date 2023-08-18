Henry Longfellow sparkles to give Aidan O'Brien ninth Futurity win in 11 years

Aidan O'Brien extend his magnificent record in the Futurity Stakes when Henry Longfellow swept to victory under Ryan Moore.

The well-bred juvenile, who is the first foal of seven-time Group 1 winner Minding to reach the track, settled behind the leader Spanish Flame before pulling clear at the two-furlong pole and comfortably holding off the late challenge of the runner-up Islandsinthestream by two lengths.

The success handed the Ballydoyle trainer his ninth win in 11 years in the Group 2 contest after winning it with several subsequent Classic winners, including Gleneagles, Churchill and Anthony Van Dyck. He returned the 2-9 favourite.

The son of Dubawi was cut by Betfair to 2-1 (from 7-2) for his next intended target in the Dewhurst at Newmarket on October 14 and 5-1 (from 9) for next year's 2,000 Guineas. Bookmakers also slashed him to 8-1 (from 14) for the 2024 Derby.

