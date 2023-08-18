‘His work this week was breathtaking, he gives me butterflies’ - Roger Teal unearths another classy prospect

Roger Teal had butterflies from the excitement of two-year-old prospect Dancing Gemini after the son of Camelot transferred his high-class home work to the track to warrant compliments of the highest order from his trainer.

Teal believes he is already one of the best horses he has trained, which is worth noting considering only two years ago the Lambourn man sent out Oxted to record a second Group 1 victory in the King’s Stand Stakes.

Dancing Gemini, who runs in the colours of Fishdance Ltd, was making his third start but bounced clear under Lewis Edmunds to defeat top-notch representatives from Juddmonte and Godolphin in the Chapel Down-sponsored 7f maiden.

Teal said: "He’s probably one of the nicest two-year-olds already. We don’t get many but we know when we’ve got a good one and I’ve got a lot of butterflies about this horse. He’s still a tad green but he went away nicely and he was very professional.

“We’ve thought a lot of him from the very first day. He was well punted first time out and the drums were beating around Lambourn for him. He then came up in a Listed race where the winner looked very special.

“He did a piece of work last week with his brother Dancing Magic and christ it was breathtaking. The money came for Mr Haggas's horse [Highland Spring] but I had faith and Lewis gave him a peach of a ride."

Special delivery

The job of lorry business Eddie Stobart is to deliver and Witch Hunter was hailed for doing just that by the company’s boss William Stobart after he landed the BetVictor Hungerford Stakes in thrilling fashion.

The four-year-old accelerated from last to first under Sean Levey to defeat New Endeavour by a length at 12-1. He was making his 15th start since November and caused another upset after his 50-1 success in the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He is the only horse owned by Stobart, the son of lorry pioneer Eddie, who said: “It’s been incredible. Ascot was great and to come here and do that is just brilliant. I’m really emotional.

“The season has been really good and he’s just a great horse, he produces the goods when it’s needed. Days like this make it all worthwhile. I’ve had a few horses before but this one is the most special.”

Victory was also a first in the Group 2 feature for Richard Hannon. His father, Hannon snr, sent out three winners but the breakthrough came in good style with better-fancied stablemates Chindit and Mammas Girl finishing third and fourth respectively.

The trainer said Witch Hunter was originally scheduled to run in the Great St Wilfred at Ripon this weekend and added: “I put him in this as well as with the rain coming I thought I might not run Chindit and it might open up for him. I ran Chindit and it still opened up for him so I’m delighted.

“He was unlucky not to win at the All-Weather Championships at Lingfield, which I thought was his Derby. He’s improved all year.”

Chindit, who was sent off 2-1 favourite, was making his first start since being purchased by Dr Cyrus Poonawalla. He will be campaigned in Australia later in the year before retiring to stud in India.

Arrest: St Leger potentially next for Geoffrey Freer winner Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Arrest shows class

Arrest strengthened his credentials for the Betfred St Leger in fine style with an authoritative success in the BetVictor Geoffrey Freer Stakes under Frankie Dettori.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained colt, who was sent off favourite for the Derby in June but could only finish tenth behind Auguste Rodin, flourished on his first start over a staying trip to strike by a length and a half from Ching Shih.

"He's ground-dependent and is much better with a bit of cut," said Dettori. "This was a good confidence boost. Epsom didn't really work out, the track was too difficult for him, but this fella can gallop and the more rain the better for him."

Arrest was cut to 7-1 (from 12) for the St Leger with Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook, with Dettori now left to choose between the Juddmonte colt and St Leger ante-post favourite Gregory, who runs in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes at York on Wednesday.

"I suspect he'll go to the Leger now," the jockey added. "We've got Gregory in the Voltigeur as well, so we'll see how the pair compare, get the Leger out the way and then we'll see [about the Arc]."

