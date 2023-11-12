Espanito Bello hailed as course specialist makes it five wins at Naas in the Brown Lad

Barry Connell believes there should be a statue of Espanito Bello at Naas, and he continued his love affair with the track as he produced a stout display of stamina to get up close home for a narrow success in the Listed Brown Lad Handicap Hurdle.

It was the nine-year-old gelding's fifth career success, with all of them coming at Naas in a sequence which began in a four-year-old bumper in 2018 and had its crowning achievement in the Leinster National in March.

In a race run at a furious gallop, Michael O'Sullivan picked off his rivals one by one, the last one being runner-up Gaoth Chuil from the final flight, as he won by two and a quarter lengths. It gave the trainer and jockey some big handicap revenge after Call The Tune was beaten a short head in the Cork Grand National a week ago.

Connell said: "He's a classy type of horse. They went a mad pace in front which suited him. He jumped super. We've had all the older horses in a good bit longer this summer and they would normally take a run, but all the older horses are straighter this year. We'll give him another go, maybe in the Proudstown Handicap Hurdle at Navan."

Mullins bounces back

After Gordon Elliott's heroics at Down Royal the previous two days, champion trainer Willie Mullins showed he has not gone away as he landed a 21-1 treble in the last three races on the card.

After the fall of the Cheveley Park-owned Sir Gerhard in the feature, won by stablemate Dinoblue, Paul Townend was not long in dusting himself down and scored on the same owner's Grangeclare West in the 2m4f beginners chase.

The sky seemed to be the limit for this horse until a surprise defeat in the Grade 1 novice hurdle here in January, but perhaps some significant heights can be scaled with him over fences, as he impressed in his jumping in defeating Heart Wood and favourite Corbetts Cross by two and three quarter lengths.

Townend said: "He has always promised and I would say chasing might just help him to fulfil his promise now, hopefully we can get a good run with him now.

"The two fences in the straight being taken out was no help to him. I was using his jumping to fill him up, so if I was going to get beat it was the long run-in which was going to do it but his class got him through."

Townend's sister Jody was the rider that helped Mullins complete his treble with newcomer Fleur Au Fusil in the concluding 2m mares bumper. The daughter of Kapgarde runs in the colours of legendary folk singer Paddy Reilly.

