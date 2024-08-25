Racing Post logo
15:50 Beverley
15:50 Beverley

Emerging Victorious Racing break record tally with sprint prospect Mission Command

George Scott has been in great form this season
George Scott: trainer of Mission CommandCredit: Edward Whitaker
Two days on from Bradsell's Nunthorpe heroics, the Victorious Racing silks were carried to another sprint success in the 5f nursery at Beverley by Mission Command.

Trainer George Scott had enjoyed a winning raid in Yorkshire with Mission Command at Ripon last month and the trip north again paid off when the Acclamation colt held off Educating Rita to strike by a neck under Callum Shepherd.

This success took Bahrain-based Victorious Racing past last season's tally of 11 winners in Britain. The operation, headed by Shaikh Nasser, has also enjoyed Group wins in France, Germany Bahrain and the UAE in 2024.

Newmarket-based Scott is also having a good run, with this victory adding to winners at Killarney, Catterick and Chelmsford in the week.

Scott said: "He's very uncomplicated and Callum had him in the perfect position. When the other horse came to him, he looked to kick again. He's a lovely, fun horse for the remainder of the season.

"We'll probably have to stay away from softer ground, he has that real fast-ground action. Five furlongs looks his bag and he'll stay over that trip. He'll go up a few pounds but we'll go up in grade at some stage.

"I've had a lot of luck for Shaikh Nasser and it's great to see him having such a great season."

Five-star performance

Lincoln Rockstar continued her brilliant form with a fifth win of the campaign in the 1m4f handicap.

The Ivan Furtado-trained filly held off all challengers by a length and a quarter under Jason Hart.

