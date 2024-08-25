'Her work had been very good but you couldn't expect her to win like that' - Cheveley Park's Estrange produces stunning debut

David O'Meara is excited about the future of Estrange after the Cheveley Park-owned three-year-old produced a sensational debut performance in the 1m2f fillies' maiden.

The daughter of Night Of Thunder powered home on the bridle under Danny Tudhope to beat a field of promising types in the £50,000 contest. She won by five and a half lengths from Lasting Love, who had previously been tried in Listed company.

O'Meara is unsure of future targets with the 425,000gns yearling buy, but hopes she will prove a force at a higher level.

"It takes a bit to get Danny Tudhope animated and he really was after that," said the trainer.

"We were expecting her to run well as her work had been very good, but you couldn't expect her to win in that manner — visually it was so impressive. She had no experience going into it so she's bound to improve.

"We'll speak to connections, but a lack of experience will be a thing and we'll be mindful of that before chucking her in too deep.

"That was a good trip for her but she might get a mile and a half, as she's from a lovely staying family. I was a little concerned about the ground but she was fine."

Crouch collects

Favourite Qirat delivered in the feature 7f handicap, worth £75,000, to bring up a second winner on ITV for Hector Crouch.

The rider had helped Godwinson win the mile handicap before Qirat, a half-brother to Wednesday's Juddmonte International fourth and fellow Ralph Beckett-trained Bluestocking, surged home in the closing stages to score by a length.

Crouch told ITV Racing: "Conditions hadn't gone his way but he was at his best back on the easier surface. I've always thought he was well handicapped and with a bit of rain he may well have won the Britannia at Royal Ascot."

