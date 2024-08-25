Champions Day return the aim for Spycatcher after six-year-old rolls back the years for Clifford Lee and Karl Burke at Deauville

Spycatcher continued his love affair with Deauville when edging out the progressive James's Delight in the Group 3 Prix de Meautry, earning a 12-1 quote from Coral for the Qipco British Champions Sprint.

Highclere's six-year-old was adding this Group 3 success to his Prix Ris-Orangis victory here last season, after which he went on to be beaten a short head in the Maurice de Gheest.

That 2023 campaign culminated in an excellent third at Ascot on Champions Day and if the weather in mid-October plays to type, Karl Burke has that option again, as well as entries in the Sprint Cup at Haydock and Doncaster's Park Stakes.

"I’m delighted with Spycatcher. He looked like his old self today and was given a great ride by Clifford [Lee]," he said. "He loves that soft ground, that’s key to him, he looked in great shape and travelled over well.

"We’ll aim for Champions Day again but he’ll have entries in a few races and if the ground comes up heavy between then and now, he’ll probably turn up."

Spycatcher and the Clive Cox-trained James's Delight could cross swords once again at Ascot. Cox said: "He enjoys the soft ground and we have an entry in the Champions Day Sprint. We're forecast some hotter temperatures so we'll play our cards accordingly."

The Champions Filly and Mare at Ascot is on the agenda for Quantanamera, who relished the step up to 1m4½f when running down Arrest to land the Group 2 Grand Prix de Deauville by four lengths.

A general 33-1 chance before the Group 2, Betfred cut the daughter of Lope De Vega to 25-1, while William Hill go just 16-1.

Hamad Al Jehani breakthrough with Make Me King

James Doyle and Hamad Al Jehani (second right) after Make Me King lands the Prix Quincey at Deauville Credit: Racing Post/Burton

Hamad Al Jehani celebrated his first Group success since moving to Newmarket when James Doyle steered Make Me King to a comfortable success in the Prix Quincey on Sunday.

The four-year-old son of Dark Angel began his career with Andre Fabre and, having gone to Al Jehani for the winter season in Qatar, horse and trainer headed west at the start of the European season.

"He ran really well in Qatar and Dubai and the handicaps are difficult with him always carrying a big weight," said Al Jehani. "Today was set weights and he handled the soft ground well.

"I think he misses France and this is his first run back here after leaving a year ago. James rode him really well and he's my first runner here in France, although hopefully not the last."

James Doyle debriefs trainer Hamad Al Jehani after Make Me King scores in the Prix Quincey Credit: Racing Post/Burton

Al Jehani has saddled four winners from 27 runners since being installed as part of the Wathnan Racing project and this success is by far his biggest since making the move.

"This is my first Group winner and it means a lot of different things to me," he said. "I was disappointed with the York meeting, where we didn't have great results, but we were confident Make Me King could run well here."

