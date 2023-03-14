Derek Fox times it to perfection again as Corach Rambler secures back-to-back Ultima wins

Last year Derek Fox produced the ride of the festival, weaving his way through from last to steal the Ultima. This year everything went smoother, much smoother, so much so Fox feared he had messed it up and got there too soon.

Instead of getting left at the start, he jumped off towards the rear on the inside and was able to start making his move from halfway. Coming down the hill, instead of having to weave outside, he got a beautiful seam up the inside. It meant he jumped two out on the heels of the leaders instead of six lengths down.

At the last he jumped between eventual third and fourth Monbeg Genius and The Goffer and took it up soon after. Last year all the delays meant he did not get to execute his signature burst between battling rivals until inside the advertising hoardings up the run in.

This time, in front nice and early, his head went up and he started having other thoughts. If last year Fox produced a masterclass in race-riding, this year it was one in horsemanship.

His hands did not leave the reins, he did not lift his whip, he merely flicked his mount down the shoulder and pushed him out to hold off the wide-challenging and well-supported Fastorslow by a neck.

Corach Rambler (centre) was produced to perfection by Derek Fox again Credit: Edward Whitaker

“Last year it was better ground and he was always in top gear until late on when he got going,” said Fox. “This year with the ground being that good bit slower he travelled so much easier. He is slightly idle in front and I found myself coming down the hill thinking not to go to the front too soon on him. It just worked out beautifully.

“He picked up after the last then just ten strides before the line I was hoping there was nothing going to come, as he started to look at the crowd. He is a tremendous horse and has been marvellous to me to get two winners here, along with all the other races he has won.”

It was a win that prompted bookmakers to take evasive action for the Grand National. Trainer Lucinda Russell has made no secret of the fact Aintree has been his main target this season and he has assumed favouritism for the marathon test at a best-priced 8-1. Last year's winner Noble Yeats, who runs in Friday's Gold Cup, is next best at 12-1.

Fox added: “I’m really looking forward to that now [Grand National]. He stays well and I think he will run a massive race in that. I’m just delighted with today.”

