'My god he won easy' - Marine Nationale downs Facile Vega in style to take Supreme with the first eight home all Irish

Marine Nationale won the opening race of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival at 9-2 from Facile Vega in second, with Irish-trained horses dominating the finish to the race with the first eight home.

Owned and trained by Barry Connell, who had spoken so positively about him in the build-up to Cheltenham, Marine Nationale tagged on to the back of the well-backed favourite Facile Vega and travelled smoothly through the race.

Facile Vega surged through the field to take the lead at the penultimate hurdle and kicked clear between the final two hurdles. However, he was quickly chased down by Marine Nationale who went clear under jockey Michael O'Sullivan after a sketchy jump from Facile Vega over the last.

O'Sullivan said: "That's unbelievable and a massive relief, for Barry for having the faith in me and for the team at home - they work so hard.

"The horse is just incredible. Turning in there I wasn’t sure what I was holding on to but my god he actually won easy. Barry stuck his chest out and he was right."

Connell, a former stockbroker who rode as an amateur rider, said the performance gave him "an unbelievable buzz". He added: "I put my neck up above the parapet about six months ago before the Royal Bond and said I’d never had a horse as quick as this.

"I knew coming into the race I had the best horse in the race and the best rider in the race and everything went according to plan. We’re coming back here for the double tomorrow [with Good Land in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle]."

Facile Vega finished second with his Willie Mullins-trained stablemate Diverge in third. Strong Leader was the first home of the British-trained runners in ninth.

