Jazzy Matty causes 18-1 shock as Michael O'Sullivan completes day one double

Claiming jockey Michael O'Sullivan took the plaudits once more after he partnered Jazzy Matty to success in a thrilling Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle to get Gordon Elliott off the mark at this year's Cheltenham Festival.

O'Sullivan, 23, who was completing an unforgettable double after landing the Supreme Novices' Hurdle with Marine Nationale, steered the four-year-old to victory at odds of 18-1.

Byker finished second and Risk Belle third to complete an Irish 1-2-3, and O'Sullivan was full of praise for the winner after battling to success by a neck.

"He got a fright at the first hurdle and was just very careful after that," he said. "I thought we went very slow and he's a big horse, so I gave him plenty of room and he travelled everywhere for me.

"I knew coming to the last he was wrong but I didn't want to confuse him because he was actually being careful up to then. I was confident enough I had plenty of horse left and I'd say he won with a bit in hand.

"He'll be a nice horse going forward. I felt I was always getting there and to pick up again up the hill was very good."

Willie O'Sullivan, father of Michael and a former festival-winning rider on 1991 Foxhunter winner Lovely Citizen, expressed his delight at seeing his son's success on the opening day of the meeting.

Speaking to Racing TV, he said: "He's worked very hard at riding all his life and I couldn't be happier with him. He really deserves it.

"He's always been level headed and thought a lot about what he was doing. He was committed to his studies, even when he started riding, as he wanted to get things right before he even sat on the horses.

"You try to help the best you can but in fairness to him he does a lot of the studying himself. The older jockeys have given him advice, that really helps too. You're only as good as your last ride and hopefully he can keep going."

Michael O'Sullivan celebrates his second festival winner after Jazzy Matty lands the Boodles Credit: John Grossick

The winning jockey also explained how influential his father had been throughout his five-year riding career.

He said: "Dad is amazing. I grew up listening to stories of him riding and how good he was – he rode a Festival winner and was a very accomplished amateur.

"In fairness to Dad he never pushed me too much, but when he saw I had interest he gave me every opportunity. He drove me all over the country and spent a lot of money sending me eventing and showjumping, so it's brilliant it's paying off.

"Dad works hard at home on the farm, and it's great that he's here today."

