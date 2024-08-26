Chart Topper hits all the right notes on impressive jumps debut

The first four races were won by a combined total of 62 lengths, and the most decisive victory came from jumping debutant Chart Topper in the opening 2m2f maiden hurdle.

The Walk In The Park gelding was beaten in three bumpers, but he looks like developing into a much better hurdler on the evidence of his 25-length romp over favourite In The Trenches.

The brother to Pink In The Park might not be in Jackie Mullins' colours for much longer and her son Patrick was certainly impressed.

The winning jockey said: "His work at home was very good and we were hugely disappointed until now. We thought he would be winning at the Punchestown festival but maybe jumping has improved him."

Intense impresses

Intense Approach , who was considered good enough to run in a Grade 2 novice at Kelso in March, finally opened his account over hurdles at the fifth time of asking in the 2m6f maiden.

He has more letters than numbers next to his name of late, but he put it all together under Alex Harvey and coasted to a 15-length success over Stormbreaker.

Trainer John McConnell said afterwards that the son of Jack Hobbs definitely "has the engine" and hopes the talented five-year-old can start making up for lost time. His future will lie over fences given he won his sole point at Farmaclaffley when in the care of Warren Ewing.

Shark's son at the double

Paddy Hanlon, son of Shark, is quickly making a name for himself in the saddle and the teenager rode the second double of his career, winning on Mr Sundancer for his father in the 2m2f handicap hurdle and Portnacoo in the 2m6f handicap hurdle for Harry Smyth.

