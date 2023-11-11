British-owned Theleme emerges as joint-favourite for Stayers' Hurdle after cantering to fifth Grade 1 success at Auteuil

Theleme underlined just how far ahead of his compatriots over hurdles he is with a largely straightforward success in the Grade 1 Grand Prix d'Automne, confirming himself as a major player for the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.

That will be his next major target, with both trainer Arnaud Chaille-Chaille and Bertrand Le Metayer – who manages the interests of Yorkshire-based owners JDG Bloodstock Services in France – speaking enthusiastically of the challenge to come in a race which was last won by a French-trained horse in 2003, when Baracouda completed back-to-back victories for Francois Doumen and JP McManus.

Betfair cut Theleme to 6-1 (from 9) joint-favourite alongside Teahupoo and although he didn't have to match his best form against rivals over whom he had a minimum of 22lbs in hand, Gaetan Masure barely had a moment's worry bar one slightly scrappy leap on the first circuit.

"I said in the spring that, all things being equal, the team all wanted to go to Cheltenham," said Chaille-Chaille. "I'm not sure what we'll do in the run-up, he might have a run on the Flat. If they go faster than today it will be no problem for him."

Theleme carries the silks of the late Jim Gordon, who died the same week the powerful son of Australian sprinter Sidestep won his first Grade 1 in the Prix Cambaceres.

His children, Stuart, Helen and Lisa, have become every bit as present as their father used to be on the big days at Auteuil, and there was another generation below them on hand to cheer Theleme and Masure into the winner's enclosure.

Their continued interests in France are managed by Le Metayer who, along with Chaille-Chaille and Masure, had already combined to land the Grade 2 Prix Congress earlier in the afternoon.

Trainer Arnaud Chaille-Chaille celebrates after Theleme wins the Grade 1 Grand Prix d'Automne

"I was confident with Kaadam but there was much more pressure with Theleme, because we really couldn't afford to lose," said Le Metayer. "It's a wonderful story with Jim's children as Theleme's success has enabled them to buy a few more horses to send to Arnaud and to Marcel Rolland.

"The story continues and now it's on to Cheltenham. Arnaud will plan his preparations and I'm not sure he'll race over British-style hurdles before he travels over."

Four of Theleme's five Grade 1 victories have come at this November meeting and the ground was as testing as any he has encountered previously.

But Chaille-Chaille became convinced when the six-year-old won the Grande Course de Haies in May on much livelier going that Cheltenham might be within his compass, and his economical jumping and the way he effortlessly travels through a race should make him a leading player, as long as he can cope with the unfamiliar undulations of Prestbury Park.

Chaille-Chaeille has plenty of experience of Cheltenham to call on thanks to his association with Sean Mulryan in the first decade of this century, and saddled Ambobo to win the Grade 2 novice hurdle on Festival Trials day in 2005.

