Brian Hughes battles through snowstorm to land 150th winner of the season

Champion jockey Brian Hughes enjoyed an instant return on his decision to bypass the Cheltenham Festival in favour of the Durham track despite the meeting being called off after four races due to snow.

The final three races were abandoned on safety concerns but Hughes was still able to claim his 150th winner of the campaign in style when Forcing Bull made all in the opening 2m1f novice hurdle.

The 14-1 winner benefited from a wind operation after flopping on his rules debut to strike by 19 lengths from odds-on favourite Chase A Fortune.

Winning trainer Donald McCain told Sky Sports Racing: "We had the horse recommended to us, so we were disappointed to say the least at Haydock. We've since had his wind done and it's done the trick."

Listen up

It was one-way traffic in the market before the 2m4f handicap hurdle and it was much the same in the race as 1-4 chance Telhimlisten made all to deliver another wide-margin victory on Tuesday.

The Jennie Candlish-trained improver, who was available at 1-2 in the morning, completed a hat-trick in the space of just nine days under Sean Quinlan.

Scholfield strikes

Nick Scholfield is doing duty at Cheltenham later this week and warmed up for his festival assignments by striking late on 14-1 chance Templier in the 2m1f handicap chase.

The win maintained the good form of the Sarah Humphrey stable, who were rewarded for a four-hour journey from their base near Newmarket.

Scholfield rides the fancied Rock My Way in Friday's Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham on Friday.

He said: "Templier has enjoyed getting his toe in out there and he's a fun horse for Sarah's syndicate, who are going well."

