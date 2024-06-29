King Of Conquest keeps blue flag flying in Fred Archer to give Charlie Appleby a third straight success

Charlie Appleby may have most of his senior big guns in the US these days, but King Of Conquest is progressing nicely through the ranks closer to home and defied a penalty to register his second successive Listed win in the Fred Archer Stakes.

It was no surprise the five-year-old had to dig very deep to land the JCB-sponsored 1m4f contest as he is a 'no-bridle' horse according to his trainer.

The Godolphin handler was registering his third straight win in the race with the 11-8 market leader, who overcame old rival Aimeric by a neck under William Buick.

Appleby said: "We had considered the US or even Australia for King Of Conquest, but he doesn't travel well enough early doors in his races. He took a while to get going today and we could look at a Group race possibly over 1m6f, but don't ask me which one. We'll probably give him a break first."

Noble win for Godolphin

The blue flag was flying even higher after home yardstick Noble Dynasty got his day in the sun with victory in the Group 3 Plantation Stud Criterion Stakes

William Buick is leading rider on the July course most years and showed why on the 2-1 favourite, when getting first run on market rival Nostrum in the 7f contest.

Following his three-quarter-length win, Noble Dynasty was cut to 5-1 (from 8) by Paddy Power for the Group 2 Lennox Stakes at Goodwood next month.

Appleby said: "Noble Dynasty deserved that as he does most of his work in the mornings leading the likes of Notable Speech."

Nostrum went down fighting on his first run since a gelding operation and shaped as if a return to a mile would suit.

Celandine does Brittain proud

Former trainer Clive Brittain was on hand as usual to present the trophy for the Listed Empress Fillies' Stakes, which was staged for a fourth consecutive year in memory of his late wife Maureen.

The 90-year-old was soon shaking the hand of Tom Marquand on the winners' podium after his mount Celandine made most of the running to score tidily for former Newmarket trainer Ed Walker.

Although the stalls were on the far side, the winner and the placed horses, Tales Of The Heart and Arabian Dusk, were all drawn low.

Walker, who was winning the 6f contest for a second time after Royal Intervention in 2018, will ponder his options with the winner.

"She's got loads of boot and is very tough and Tom thinks she is not done yet," he said. "I don't think we'll be going up in trip even though she's in the Moyglare Stud Stakes, and we may have to supplement her for something nice."

Ton up for Murphy

Oisin Murphy reached the landmark of 100 winners in the calendar year when Remaat made all the running to land the 7f fillies' maiden.

The opening race has an impressive recent roll of honour, with Inspiral winning in 2021, and Remaat was extending her trainer Andrew Balding's recent run of success with his juveniles.

Murphy said: "Remaat has improved with every run and put her experience to good use out there. She feels as if this is the right trip for her at present."

