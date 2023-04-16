Boussac winner Blue Rose Cen adds to Christopher Head's Classic hand with straightforward comeback success

At the start of a key week of Classic trials, France's two premier prep races produced contrasting sets of clues, with Blue Rose Cen confirming her leading status among the fillies, while American Flag impressed in disposing of an admittedly depleted field among the colts.

After her five-length win in the Group 1 Prix Marcel Boussac on Arc day, there was plenty of expectation for 's comeback in the .

Aurelien Lemaitre was prepared to burn some petrol early to get across from a wide draw but still had plenty in the tank as Blue Rose Cen made most of the running to score by a length and a half from Lindy.

"I'm very happy because she has had to do it from the front and still had plenty in reserve for the finish," said trainer Christopher Head, whose Big Rock won the first recognised Prix du Jockey Club trial here seven days ago. "I don't think she's had a hard race and I expect to follow the plan with her and head to the French Guineas.

"You can never reproduce a race in the mornings and she was up against race-fit fillies. She'll come on for the run and we can head to the Poule d'Essai a little more serenely."

Paddy Power make Blue Rose Cen their 2-1 favourite for the Pouliches and go 13-2 (from 10-1) about her for the Prix de Diane Longines.

won all three starts at two and put in some good late work to pull clear of the rest. Trainer Christophe Ferland said: "She wasn’t bothered by the [holding] ground, which her pedigree suggested she would handle. She’s won three races and was beaten today by a Group 1 filly. It’s a good preparation for the big day and I think she can improve again."

The was undoubtedly weakened by the absence of both last year's Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf winner Victoria Road and recent Saint-Cloud winner Halfway Line.

Nevertheless, there was much to admire in the performance of the unbeaten , who travelled all over his rivals for Christophe Soumillon before surging to victory by two and a half lengths from Marhaba Ya Sanafi.

Yann Barberot (second right) and Christophe Soumillon with Prix de Fontainebleau winner American Flag Credit: Racing Post / Scott Burton

"He has a wonderful temperament and that really helps preparing a horse for these races," said trainer Yann Barberot. "I've been waiting a long time to win a Group 1 and his might yet be the Jockey Club. But he showed a real touch of class there and we'll certainly go to the Poule on the way.

"He's only ever run on soft ground but I think he handles it because of his mind rather than any need for it."

Andreas Schutz was delighted with the runner-up and will head to the Poulains without any sense of pressure, while Jean-Claude Rouget refused to be downhearted after Rajapour lost his unbeaten record in third.

"My feeling is that you'll see a completely different horse in the Poule," said Rouget. "I didn’t expect to have the measure of American Flag today. Rajapour is indifferent to the ground and has been beaten for fitness."

