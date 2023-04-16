One-eyed Odin's Quest overcomes his issues to win over hurdles for the first time

Odin's Quest may be restricted by having just one eye but he overcame all of his difficulties to courageously make all and register a first victory over obstacles.

The Gary Moore-trained five-year-old can run only at right-handed tracks because of his impairment and Jamie Moore opted to ride him from the front to avoid him getting anxious around others.

He responded well to the positive tactics, quickening clear after the penultimate hurdle and battling on to deny the Jamie Snowden-trained Jack Sprat by a length.

The success continued a red-hot spell for the Moore stable, with this a 19th win in the last fortnight and at an incredible 41 per cent strike-rate.

The jockey told Racing TV: "He got a nice, easy lead in front and he quickened up really well. If he had two eyes I do think he'd be a decent horse, but it does restrict him.

"Going down the back straight, he can hear them coming and all of a sudden he's got anxious and nervous. He's a very genuine, sweet little horse but he's a bag of nerves.

"We have to keep him right-handed so he can see the rail all the way. His owner Mr [Chris] Stedman has been with us a long time and his half-brother Whitby Jack was a decent horse. This horse has won a bumper and a hurdle now, so we could go again under a penalty."

