Ayr likely to increase police presence for Scottish Grand National after Aintree protests
Executives at Ayr will meet on Monday to review security plans for the track's two-day Coral Scottish Grand National meeting starting on Friday having seen protesters delay the start of Saturday's Grand National.
Despite a huge police presence, nine animal rights protesters made it on to the track at Aintree before the big race, with 118 people arrested in total. Protestors in Liverpool warned the disruption was just the beginning, with further action apparently planned for the summer.
Ayr clerk of the course Graeme Anderson was among the millions watching the Grand National and said it was fair to assume there will be an increased police presence at Ayr this weekend after what happened at Aintree.
