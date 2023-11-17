Graham Lee 'has made positive progress' as doctors look at moving jockey closer to home

Graham Lee is reported by doctors at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary to have made "positive progress" over the last 24 hours and has been able to talk with his family.

The latest bulletin was issued seven days on from a fall at Newcastle that has left 47-year-old Lee with serious neck and spinal injuries.

A statement form the Injured Jockeys Fund read: "Graham has made positive progress in the last 24 hours and has been able to talk normally with his family for short periods when his ventilator is turned down.

"He has been reviewed by his spinal consultant and when a bed becomes available in the ITU at James Cook Hospital, Middlesborough, he will be transferred closer to home. Graham and his family want to thank everyone for their continued and overwhelming support."

Lee underwent surgery on Tuesday to stabilise the fractures in his cervical spine and further protect his spinal chord, while doctors also performed a tracheotomy to help him with communication.

More than 3,000 individual donations have been made to a JustGiving page launched by Lee's daughter Amy, with the total raised now around £125,000.

Lee was unseated from Ben Macdui at Newcastle last Friday evening.

