Jockey hit with 20-day ban for careless riding at Ballinrobe following interference after stalls opened

Apprentice jockey Jamie Powell was hit with a 20-day careless riding ban at Ballinrobe on Monday after he was deemed to have caused interference at the start of the 1m1½f handicap for three-year-olds.

The 3lb claimer finished sixth on the Ciaran Murphy-trained Finsceal Annie , but the stewards called an inquiry into an incident shortly after the stalls opened. Declan McDonogh, who partnered last-placed Not Far To Fall, reported to the clerk of the scales that his mount had suffered significant interference.

Ronan Whelan, who rode the unplaced Kilbarry Jack, was also involved in the inquiry but was found to have not broken any rules. However, Powell was found to be in breach of the IHRB's rule for careless riding.

As it was his fifth offence, he was suspended for 20 days, but the stewards' report did not say when his ban would begin.

The report said: "The raceday stewards inquired into an incident shortly after the start involving Not Far To Fall, ridden by Declan McDonogh, unplaced, Kilbarry Jack, ridden by Ronan Whelan, unplaced, and Finsceal Annie, ridden by Jamie Powell, placed sixth, where it appeared that interference may have occurred.

"McDonogh stated that he received interference causing him to check. Whelan stated that he felt he kept a reasonably straight racing line after the stalls opened. Powell stated that the horses outside him moved right after the stalls opened and he moved with them.

"Having viewed the recording of the race and considered the evidence, the stewards were satisfied that Powell was in breach of rule 214 [careless riding] and having considered his record [fifth offence], they suspended him for 20 racedays."

Powell has ridden 61 winners in his career, with two of those coming this year. The race was won by the Ado McGuinness-trained Gregorina .

