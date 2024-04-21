American Affair continues family success for Jim Goldie with Sunday Series victory
Jim Goldie has been a trainer to follow at Sky Bet Sunday Series fixtures and he kicked off the fourth edition of the £1.3 million six-meeting programme in fine style when American Affair claimed the opening 5f handicap.
The trainer, who is a prolific winner at the course, saddled the first and third home as Classy Al carried the same silks of Barraston Racing as the impressive American Affair.
The 4-1 joint-favourite travelled powerfully into contention before cruising home by two and a half lengths under Paul Mulrennan on the eve of the jockey's 42nd birthday.
Goldie told ITV Racing: "He's a homebred and as he came off the box, I said to him, 'Your granny [Class Wan] won here' and we've had a few generations of this breed. From where he was drawn [13], Paul got the rail and kind of bossed it."
The trainer, who had a total of 13 runners on the card, did not take long to bag more of the meeting's enhanced prize-money as Kelpie Grey won the mile handicap for older horses at 16-1 under the in-form Saffie Osborne.
Last-gasp success
Destinado picked off long-time leader Simple Star in the final strides of the 1m4½f handicap to score at 14-1 for trainer James Owen and jockey Aidan Keeley.
After a successful first ride at the track, Keeley said: "He's a very tough horse who's been very consistent since he joined James. This is his trip, he broke well and travelled nicely throughout the race."
