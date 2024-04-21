Racing Post logo
Reports

American Affair continues family success for Jim Goldie with Sunday Series victory

American Affair takes the first race of the 2024 Sunday Series for trainer Jim Goldie
American Affair takes the first race of the 2024 Sunday Series for trainer Jim GoldieCredit: John Grossick

Jim Goldie has been a trainer to follow at Sky Bet Sunday Series fixtures and he kicked off the fourth edition of the £1.3 million six-meeting programme in fine style when American Affair claimed the opening 5f handicap.

The trainer, who is a prolific winner at the course, saddled the first and third home as Classy Al carried the same silks of Barraston Racing as the impressive American Affair.

The 4-1 joint-favourite travelled powerfully into contention before cruising home by two and a half lengths under Paul Mulrennan on the eve of the jockey's 42nd birthday.

Goldie told ITV Racing: "He's a homebred and as he came off the box, I said to him, 'Your granny [Class Wan] won here' and we've had a few generations of this breed. From where he was drawn [13], Paul got the rail and kind of bossed it." 

The trainer, who had a total of 13 runners on the card, did not take long to bag more of the meeting's enhanced prize-money as Kelpie Grey won the mile handicap for older horses at 16-1 under the in-form Saffie Osborne. 

Last-gasp success

Destinado picked off long-time leader Simple Star in the final strides of the 1m4½f handicap to score at 14-1 for trainer James Owen and jockey Aidan Keeley.

After a successful first ride at the track, Keeley said: "He's a very tough horse who's been very consistent since he joined James. This is his trip, he broke well and travelled nicely throughout the race."

Andrew DietzReporter

Published on 21 April 2024inReports

Last updated 18:41, 21 April 2024

