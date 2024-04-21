Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceRACE
13:42 Ffos LasHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceRACE
13:42 Ffos LasHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
13:22 Wincanton

'It’s really nice to be part of the team' - Jody Sole helps provide Paul Nicholls with a local double

Jody Sole is all smiles after his success
Jody Sole: won the opener at Wincanton on Paddy De PoleCredit: Mark Cranham
Play10 ran
13:22 Wincanton2m 4f Hurdle, Handicap
Distance: 2m 4fClass: 5
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Paddy De Pole
    favEvens
  • 2nd
    Silk
    9Kentford Mallard
    28/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    7Jubilee Gold
    15/2

There was a familiar feel to the opening 2m4f handicap hurdle for military amateur jockeys as Lance Bombardier Jody Sole and Paul Nicholls successfully combined with Paddy De Pole.

The six-year-old justified even-money favouritism under Sole, who won the race for Nicholls on Southfield Torr in 2019 and last year on Fame And Fun.

“It’s really nice to be part of the team, I’ve ridden for Paul for a long time now and long may it continue,” Sole told Racing TV.

“It’s a brilliant thing for people to realise that the services still offer equestrianism as part and parcel of being a soldier. It’s the last one of the season, so it’s great to have ten riders out there.”

Freddie Gingell had steered Paddy De Pole to his first success under rules at Plumpton a week earlier, and the 18-year-old conditional needs just one more winner to ride out his 5lb claim after helping Nicholls complete a double.

Gingell partnered 16-1 shot Sabrina to get the better of her stablemate and 13-8 favourite Irish Hill in the 2m5½f handicap hurdle.

Irish Hill’s rider Harry Cobden suffered further frustration when second on 6-4 favourite Beny Nahar Road in the first division of the 1m7f maiden hurdle won by Mirabad. The Cobden-ridden Jackpot Des Bordes was also runner-up to Celtic Dino in the bumper, denying Nicholls a treble.

Read this next:

150-1 shot earns first win at 46th attempt and provides jockey with first British success after leader pulls up on run-in 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Charlie HugginsReporter

Published on 21 April 2024inReports

Last updated 17:35, 21 April 2024

iconCopy
13:22 WincantonPlay
McCreery Military Forces Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (For Military Amateur Jockeys)10 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Paddy De Pole
    favEvens
  • 2nd
    Silk
    9Kentford Mallard
    28/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    7Jubilee Gold
    15/2
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers