'It’s really nice to be part of the team' - Jody Sole helps provide Paul Nicholls with a local double

There was a familiar feel to the opening 2m4f handicap hurdle for military amateur jockeys as Lance Bombardier Jody Sole and Paul Nicholls successfully combined with Paddy De Pole .

The six-year-old justified even-money favouritism under Sole, who won the race for Nicholls on Southfield Torr in 2019 and last year on Fame And Fun.

“It’s really nice to be part of the team, I’ve ridden for Paul for a long time now and long may it continue,” Sole told Racing TV.

“It’s a brilliant thing for people to realise that the services still offer equestrianism as part and parcel of being a soldier. It’s the last one of the season, so it’s great to have ten riders out there.”

Freddie Gingell had steered Paddy De Pole to his first success under rules at Plumpton a week earlier, and the 18-year-old conditional needs just one more winner to ride out his 5lb claim after helping Nicholls complete a double.

Gingell partnered 16-1 shot Sabrina to get the better of her stablemate and 13-8 favourite Irish Hill in the 2m5½f handicap hurdle.

Irish Hill’s rider Harry Cobden suffered further frustration when second on 6-4 favourite Beny Nahar Road in the first division of the 1m7f maiden hurdle won by Mirabad . The Cobden-ridden Jackpot Des Bordes was also runner-up to Celtic Dino in the bumper, denying Nicholls a treble.

