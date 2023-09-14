'A Classic contender next year? Who knows?' - Kevin Ryan not ruling out Guineas plans for impressive Room Service

Kevin Ryan had Hi Royal finish second in the 2,000 Guineas last spring and he could have another candidate for the race in 2024 with Room Service.

Asked about the Classic after his colt had won the Weatherbys Scientific £300,000 2-Y-O Stakes by a decisive two and a quarter lengths under Tom Eaves, the trainer said: "With improvement over the winter, and he's done nothing but improve all year mentally and physically, who knows?

"Whether we run him again this year, I don't know, but I'd say he'll get a mile well next year."

Room Service had finished third in a 6f nursery at the Ebor meeting, and Ryan said: "After York I thought this extra half furlong would definitely suit him. And we were very hopeful he'd go on the ground.

"He's been maturing all year. We've been taking it steady with him and it's paying off now."

Play it again, Sam

Sumo Sam showed her effectiveness in wet weather when bolting up at Goodwood last month and she scored another notable soft-ground success in the Park Hill Stakes here.

Having set up a clear early lead, she fought back splendidly when the field came back to her over a furlong out and won by a gutsy length and a half.

Joint-trainer Oliver Cole said: "That was absolutely incredible. A furlong out it looked as though she was going to be swallowed up, but it was almost like she was idling in front and she pulled it out again."

The winner carried the yellow and blue colours of Ben and Sir Martyn Arbib, which Richard Quinn wore when winning the St Leger on Snurge over this course and distance for the Cole yard in 1990.

More to come from Chic

George Boughey is looking forward to bringing former 1,000 Guineas winner Cachet back from a 15-month layoff here on Sunday, and the trainer warmed up for her return by landing the 6½f fillies' nursery with Chic Colombine in the same Highclere Thoroughbred colours.

The winner took her time to get going on her drop back from 7f wins at Newcastle and Haydock, and her trainer said: "The real question was the trip. She's bred to be a miler and possibly a ten-furlong horse so I think there's a little bit more to come.

"She's a filly with a three-year-old's pedigree and we'll just bide our time with her."

Chic Colombine (light blue and black, centre) gets the better of Heritage House Credit: GROSSICK RACING

Looking ahead to Cachet's Sceptre Stakes return, Boughey said: "She's in good shape. The ground is a question mark. She ran very well in the Albany on very soft ground and hasn't really seen it since.

"Her work has been smart at home and I couldn't be happier with her, she's in good shape."

The stewards enquired into why the representative of Richard Hannon had initially presented the incorrect horse for identification, in place of ninth home Yeah Nah, when leaving the stable yard for the pre-parade ring.

On notification of the error, Hannon’s representative re-saddled and correctly presented Yeah Nah for identification. The stewards referred the matter to BHA head office for further consideration.

