'Classy' Darnation completes fabulous fillies double for two-year-old maestro Karl Burke

It clearly wasn't just one good season, was it? Karl Burke showed he is a two-year-old trainer out of the very top drawer by completing a high-class fillies double with the impressive Darnation .

He had swept all before him with his juveniles in 2022, when he took the Queen Mary and Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot among many notable prizes.

But the two-year-old talent housed at Spigot Lodge looks even stronger this season, with a near half century of winners including Elite Status in Group 3 company in France and Fallen Angel in the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday.

And five days on from that Irish success, Darnation dismissed her Betfred May Hill Stakes rivals with a most decisive Group 2 success, scoring by three lengths from See The Fire under Clifford Lee.

"They didn't go quick and when I asked her she quickened up really well for a few strides and then galloped on towards the line," said the jockey.

"She's very good and I'd like to see her next year when she's physically and mentally stronger.

"She handles that soft ground, she does stay very well and she does have a bit of boot about her as well, so we'll see next year how we get on."

Darnation handled soft ground well when winning the May Hill Credit: Edward Whitaker

Burke felt underfoot conditions were in the favour of Darnation, who had won the Group 3 Prestige Stakes on a similar surface at Goodwood last month.

After taking a race he had landed with future six-time Group 1 winner Laurens in 2017, he said: "Darnation is a classy filly, on that soft ground she's very good. We'll have to see how she is on quicker ground but she's tough, she stays and she's just very good.

"She's not in the Fillies' Mile but she's in the Prix Marcel Boussac. I haven't spoken to the owners but she'd be more likely to get her ground in France."

The winner received a quote of 20-1 for the 2024 Oaks from Paddy Power and Burke said: "Who knows about next year? She's not the biggest but she should strengthen up even if she doesn't grow much and if she bumps into soft ground she could be anything."

Asked to compare the two stars of the past five days, he added: "On fast ground Fallen Angel would be in front of her and the ground is the key to this filly."

The trainer can be certain he has created a favourable impression on Darnation's owner-breeders Newtown Anner Stud Farm, who have horses with him for the first time this year.

Their racing manager P J Colville said of this winner: "Karl has always been happy with her and she's gone from strength to strength.

"We'll get today out of the way and see how she is but we'd have to be thinking about the Guineas next year with her."

Marvelling at his powerful two-year-old string, and warning there are some good ones still to come out, Burke did not actually make it to Doncaster himself.

"I was all set to come today but I had a busy morning and decided not to," he said. "They don't run any faster for me being there!"

