220,000gns buy Valvano and royal homebred Treasure strike on debuts for leading course trainer Ralph Beckett

Ralph Beckett is the leading trainer at Nottingham this season and unleashed two smart prospects when winning the mile maidens with Valvano and Treasure .

Valvano joined an illustrious recent honour roll including King Of Steel and Eldar Eldarov when striking by six lengths on debut in the opening mile contest.

The son of Night Of Thunder was a 220,000gns purchase as a yearling for owners Vamont and stretched right away from his rivals for an impressive success under Hector Crouch.

Market confidence in Valvano proved well placed, having opened up a 2-1 shot when bet365 formed their market on Tuesday evening and returned the 8-11 favourite.

Crouch said: "He was very raw but has a lot of natural ability. Once he was straightened up and knuckled down he showed he's very talented.

"He was keen on the way to the start and has a bit of a fiery streak in him. He's not short of speed and I wouldn't be in a rush to step up in trip with him, although he will stay a mile and a quarter in time.

"I hadn't ridden him at home but he's really impressed me. He's an exciting individual."

The King and Queen-owned homebred Treasure boosted Beckett's strike-rate at the East Midlands track to 38 per cent (8-21) this campaign when staying on best for a two-and-a-quarter length win under Ben Curtis.

Curtis said: "She was a little behind the bridle early but the further she went, the better she went and it was a nice performance."

