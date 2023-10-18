220,000gns buy Valvano and royal homebred Treasure strike on debuts for leading course trainer Ralph Beckett
- 1st6Valvanofav8/11
- 2nd5Tokyo Bay13/2
- 3rd2Contacto100/30
Ralph Beckett is the leading trainer at Nottingham this season and unleashed two smart prospects when winning the mile maidens with Valvano and Treasure.
Valvano joined an illustrious recent honour roll including King Of Steel and Eldar Eldarov when striking by six lengths on debut in the opening mile contest.
The son of Night Of Thunder was a 220,000gns purchase as a yearling for owners Vamont and stretched right away from his rivals for an impressive success under Hector Crouch.
Market confidence in Valvano proved well placed, having opened up a 2-1 shot when bet365 formed their market on Tuesday evening and returned the 8-11 favourite.
Crouch said: "He was very raw but has a lot of natural ability. Once he was straightened up and knuckled down he showed he's very talented.
"He was keen on the way to the start and has a bit of a fiery streak in him. He's not short of speed and I wouldn't be in a rush to step up in trip with him, although he will stay a mile and a quarter in time.
"I hadn't ridden him at home but he's really impressed me. He's an exciting individual."
The King and Queen-owned homebred Treasure boosted Beckett's strike-rate at the East Midlands track to 38 per cent (8-21) this campaign when staying on best for a two-and-a-quarter length win under Ben Curtis.
Curtis said: "She was a little behind the bridle early but the further she went, the better she went and it was a nice performance."
Read this next:
Brian Toomey's astonishing story takes new twist as jockey who cheated death gains trainer's licence
Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- Wetherby: 'It's a hard decision but the ground is just quick enough' - withdrawal from match race makes for a walkover
- Hereford: 'It's lovely' - Seamus Mullins sends out first winner of the season for longstanding owner Ian Bare
- Gowran: Rough And Tough lives up to his name as he justifies favouritism for the second time in 24 hours
- Leicester: 'You work with what you have' - Joe Parr's multiple winners strike again as Kamanika makes it four for the season
- Huntingdon: 'That's one of my favourite winners I've ridden in recent times' - Tom Bellamy and Emma Lavelle combine for double
- Wetherby: 'It's a hard decision but the ground is just quick enough' - withdrawal from match race makes for a walkover
- Hereford: 'It's lovely' - Seamus Mullins sends out first winner of the season for longstanding owner Ian Bare
- Gowran: Rough And Tough lives up to his name as he justifies favouritism for the second time in 24 hours
- Leicester: 'You work with what you have' - Joe Parr's multiple winners strike again as Kamanika makes it four for the season
- Huntingdon: 'That's one of my favourite winners I've ridden in recent times' - Tom Bellamy and Emma Lavelle combine for double