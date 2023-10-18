'He made a dream come to reality' - I Still Have Faith inspiring further big-race hopes in Ben Brookhouse

I Still Have Faith has already made two dreams come true and he gave Ben Brookhouse visions of a notable juvenile hurdle success after making a winning jumping debut.

The in-form Flat racer, who won the Leger Legends race at Doncaster under Tom Scudamore on his last visit to Yorkshire , took the three-year-old hurdle by three and three-quarter lengths under Jack Quinlan .

His trainer said: "We brought him to Wetherby because I'd like to run him in the Wensleydale Hurdle [on November 3] and if we take him to the track once and then bring him back a second time, he'll think he knows exactly what he's doing.

"He learned plenty the whole way round. As much as you school them at home, they'll always learn more at the races.

"He made a dream come to reality when he won the Leger Legends race – we said to Tom back in February we'd win that race for him – and then to win the amateur Cambridgeshire for Fern O'Brien, with Fergal there, was a great day."

Plotting a likely campaign, Brookhouse, who also took the novice hurdle with My Chiquita, said: "We'd like to run him in the Wensleydale then take him to Aintree for the Listed race in December. The better the race, the better he is because the faster they go and the longer he can take a lead, the more impressive he looks."

Happy Henry

Henry Brooke may have broken his neck twice in the last three years but he showed what he can do when healthy by riding a personal best 58 winners in 2022-23.

He moved on to 11 for this season by scoring a double on Homme Public and Duke Of Deception for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero.

"Things are going grand," the jockey said. "When the lads have got the horses in form it makes it look like I'm having a good time but they're having a greater time.

"I love my job, having the opportunity to ride horses like them makes life easier. You've got to bounce back – the time when I don't want to do that will be the time I've had enough, but I'm going to keep bouncing back at whatever anybody throws at me."

Henry Brooke: "I love my job" Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Asked about matching his 2022-23 tally, he said: "I've got to do better this season, haven't I?

"My agent is in full swing, he's ready to roll and they're ready to roll. If I stay in one piece and don't mess up I'll be all right."

News exclusive

Any News walked over in the £12,000 novice handicap chase after Stuart Edmunds withdrew Hometown Boy as he feared the ground was drying out too much.

"It's a hard decision but the ground is just quick enough," said the trainer. "The horse has been off for a while. I don't want to take any chances."

Seven horses were withdrawn from the meeting on account of the ground, which Brian Hughes said was good and Henry Brooke and Sean Quinlan called on the quick side of good.

Quinlan's wife Lizzie scored her biggest success since taking over the training licence from her mother Barbara Butterworth when Getaway Luv took the feature 2m3½f handicap chase.

