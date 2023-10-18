'We didn't think we stood a chance' - Giddy Aunt off the mark to provide connections with unforgettable moment

The persistent heavy rain did not wipe the smile from the faces of owner-breeders Gary and Julie Giddings-Davies as Giddy Aunt caused a shock in the 5½f handicap.

The three-year-old daughter of Mayson, who races under the Farraday Equine Partnership banner for trainer Jonathan Portman, was sent off at 22-1 and finished a length and a half clear of Apache Star to break her maiden at the 13th attempt.

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing, Julie Giddings-Davies said: "We never dreamt she'd actually win – we're just so happy. It was a big field and there were some really good horses in there, so we didn’t think we stood a chance.

"Jonny wanted to run her at Brighton on Thursday, but we said no because we didn't care if she won, we just wanted to see her run."

The win was extra poignant for the owner-breeders, who have extra reason to celebrate after making the journey from their home in France.

She added: "We've only seen her run once before we went to France. We're back for a wedding and this opportunity came up.

"We bred her and she's named after me. My nickname at school was Giddy because my surname was Giddings and I was a dumb blonde and always falling over. Now I'm a very devoted auntie and we wanted My Giddy Aunt, but that name had already been taken."

Going one better

The John and Thady Gosden-trained One Evening stormed to victory in the Listed Beckford Stakes.

The four-year-old was last seen finishing second in the Group 2 Park Hill at Doncaster last month, but went one place better when pulling seven lengths clear of Vera Verto in second and a further seven lengths clear of stablemate Mimikyu.

Inspection passed

There was a slight delay to the penultimate race as an inspection took place following heavy rainfall throughout the afternoon. After the check, officials deemed the track raceable and the final two contests took place.

Read these next:

'There is a strict limit on what we can take' - the racing prospects for upcoming meetings with Storm Babet blowing in

Ascot braced for 'really intense rain' with contingency plans being drawn up for Champions Day

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.