'She's going to be a gorgeous filly next year' - Bay Of Sanibel headlines another double for in-form Harrington

It might be an exaggeration to say Jessica Harrington's horses are on fire, but a double at Navan following on from Tuesday's late double at Gowran shows they are coming to the boil at the very least.

The highlight of Wednesday's brace was the performance of the imposing Sea The Stars filly Bay Of Sanibel in the 1m6f maiden. Having cut little ice on her debut in a Curragh maiden the previous month, she was a different proposition as she made all under Shane Foley and showed plenty of resolution to see off persistent challenger Neptune's Staircase by a neck.

The filly races in the colours of Australian owner Mike Drapac and is his first horse in Ireland and a sister to the useful Bharani Star, a Listed winner at Ayr who was also a close fourth in the Ribblesdale Stakes.

Kate Harrington, representing her mother, said: "She was very green the first day at the Curragh, poor Nathan Crosse had to push her the whole way, but she was much better in the way she jumped and travelled this time. They picked her up at the Arqana Sales in December and she only came to us in June. She's only learning her job. You can see how big she is and she's going to be a gorgeous filly next year.

"We were going to wait for a 1m4f maiden at the Curragh next week but the ground is probably going to be heavy and the ground was going to be more suitable here. She is going to be a lovely staying filly next year and hopefully she can mix it in stakes company."

Being bolts up

Heavenly Being took advantage of a good opportunity in the 5f nursery to get Harrington off the mark for the day in the hands of Shane Foley.

The Night Of Thunder filly raced without company as she led the group on the stands' side, but she had far too many gears for the opposition and drew well clear on the climb to the line to score by just under five lengths from Beano Power.

Kate Harrington said: "I thought she might have done that a bit sooner than now but she's a lovely filly who we've always thought a lot of. She did a lot of growing in midsummer and she had a touch of sore shins, but she's over that now.

"Shane said that trip is a minimum for her and she can step up to six or even seven next year. She's a half-sister to a Group 1 winner and I think there's an awful lot more to come from her next season."

Read these next:

'That’s one of my favourite winners I’ve ridden in recent times' - Tom Bellamy and Emma Lavelle combine for double

'You work with what you have' - Joe Parr's multiple winners strike again as Kamanika makes it four for the season

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more

