20-1 into 15-2: gamble pays off on Onesmoothoperator in November Handicap after late change of plan

Switching the £70,000 Virgin Bet November Handicap north paid off spectacularly for Brian Ellison as he won it with Onesmoothoperator , who would otherwise have run over hurdles at Sedgefield.

The Newcastle born-and-bred trainer had won the 1m4f showpiece at Doncaster with Batswing and Carte Diamond in the past, and he was delighted to make it three victories after waterlogging on Town Moor forced the move to his home-town track.

After his five-year-old – backed from a morning 20-1 into 15-2 at the off – had come from behind to win by a neck under Ben Robinson, Ellison said: "He wasn't even going to run until it was switched here, he was going to go to Sedgefield over hurdles. They switched it here and it's been a lucky race for me, I've won it three times.

"He needs a good gallop and he got a brilliant ride. He's funny because you have to take your time and ride him for luck. Ben made his move round the top bend and had everything covered.

"It's more than likely that he'll still go hurdling. He's a brilliant jumper and the one time we ran him they walked round and it was no good to him."

Westwood in the swing

Ryder Cup star Lee Westwood is happy to swap the golf course for the racecourse in the close season, and he was on hand to see his Diligent Resdev make a winning debut under Billy Garritty in division one of the two-year-old maiden.

Westwood's long been involved in ownership having won the Stewards' Cup with Hoof It in 2011, and said: "What can a golfer do in his off-season? Horseracing is perfect.

"I've been at Musselburgh on Wednesday, Hexham on Friday and I've a few more coming up. I'm involved in about 20 horses now which is too many really. I'm getting carried away – I need to go back and play some golf!"

The Mick and David Easterby-trained Diligent Resdev started at 33-1, but Westwood said: "He did it really well. I think he was on the best part of the track, but there were some very expensive horses in that race costing the best part of half a million. He cost 5,500gns, which is a lot for us northerners!"

Bay back to his best

Tacarib Bay , who was highly enough thought of to run in the 2,000 Guineas last year, scored his first win in 16 months in the Listed Wentworth Stakes.

Running without the assistance of cheekpieces or blinkers for the first time since his previous success, he came from off the pace to triumph by three-quarters of a length under Sean Levey.

Winning trainer Richard Hannon's representative Guy Anstey said: "He's always had a lot of ability. We took the headgear off today and Sean rode him for a bit of luck. He threaded his way through and came there nicely. It's nice to see him do it."

'Like buses' for Fielding

Having ridden his first winner of the year only the previous night, 7lb claimer Alex Fielding doubled his tally almost immediately by landing the apprentice series final on Sir Maxi .

"They're like buses, you go a year without a winner then have two in two days!" he said.

"I've had a quiet spell and things haven't materialised this year, but I'm with Tim Easterby now and they're picking up."

