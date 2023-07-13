150-1 shocker in bumper at Downpatrick as young rider celebrates her first winner

Anna McGuinness from Coalisland in County Tyrone celebrated her first winner and what a way to do it too – on a 150-1 shot who got up in the very last stride.

Dennis Taylor is Coalisland's most famous son and McGuinness looked snookered swinging for home on Feast as Fathom Two kicked clear and she had quite a few lengths to find, but she got a great tune out of James Lambe's six-year-old in the closing stages to score by a nose.

Walsh returns in style

JP McManus's number one Mark Walsh was back with a bang at Downpatrick as his first ride since the Punchestown festival in April was a winning one thanks to Foxfire Glow in the 2m6f maiden hurdle.

Walsh has not ridden since getting a nasty spill from So Scottish in a novice chase on April 28 but he showed no rustiness on the Gordon Elliott-trained Foxfire Glow, who was always to the fore and edged clear on the run-in to beat Howaya C D And E by two and three-quarter lengths.

Walsh said to Racing TV: "It's my first day back since Punchestown. Everything is good now and I'm happy to come back and have a winner."

On the 11-10 winner, he added: "It didn't seem the strongest race and he was happier over this longer trip. He was a bit on his head over shorter distances but was in his comfort zone there. He's a three-mile chaser down the road."

Elliott, who went on to complete a double with Gortmillish in the 2m6f rated hurdle, was full of praise for Walsh afterwards.

He said: "Mark gave him a great ride and the horse really enjoyed himself. For the last seven or eight years, Mark has been at the top. He never does too much wrong."

Patience pays off with Ceanndana

The Hows Your Father Syndicate were out in force at Downpatrick and they were rewarded for their patience with Ceanndana as he made it 12th time lucky in the 2m6f handicap hurdle.

Keith Donoghue was ice cool on the Ross O'Sullivan-trained six-year-old, sneaking up the inside after the last on the way to a comfortable victory over favourite Nuttorridge.

