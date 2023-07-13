Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
15:45 Doncaster

Clive Cox supplements July Stakes success at Newmarket with juvenile double at Doncaster

Clive Cox:
Clive Cox: struck with both of his runners at DoncasterCredit: Matthew Webb
Play12 ran
15:45 Doncaster6f Flat, Maiden
Distance: 6fClass: 5
  • 1st
    Silk
    5How's The Guvnor
    fav100/30
  • 2nd
    Silk
    12Shimmering Moon
    12/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Classy Boy
    17/2

Clive Cox had already enjoyed Group 2 success at Newmarket courtesy of Jasour in the July Stakes and the Lambourn trainer's productive day with his juveniles continued as he took both divisions of the 6f maiden.

Sky Warrior was fourth on his debut at Windsor last month and landed a significant gamble when scoring by half a length in the first division.

The son of Mehmas had been 11-1 on Thursday morning before obliging at odds of 7-2 to complete a double for Paul Mulrennan, who had earlier steered Be Proud to his first win in 19 starts in the 5½f handicap for Jim Goldie.

Cox’s How’s The Guvnor improved on his recent Nottingham second when a three-and-a-quarter length winner under Richard Kingscote in the second division.

“He’s taken a step forward with every run and he picked up well when I gave him a squeeze,” Kingscote told Sky Sports Racing. “Mr Cox’s yard have had a fantastic day.”

Kingscote followed up in the first division of the 6f novice when guiding the Roger Varian-trained Swiss Star to a head success.

Exciting debut

Primeval, a half-sister to five winners including Time Test, overturned odds-on favourite Couplet in the second division of the 6f novice.

Couplet had been bought by the powerful ownership combination of Andrew Rosen and Marc Chan since her winning debut at Haydock in September, but trailed the Juddmonte-owned three-year-old by a length and three-quarters.

“She’s built like a sprinter which is weird with her page,” said Rossa Ryan of the Harry and Roger Charlton-trained filly, who is out of Group 1 winner Passage Of Time. “She’s got a bright future."

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Charlie HugginsReporter
Published on 13 July 2023Last updated 17:47, 13 July 2023
icon
