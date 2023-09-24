150-1! Magellan Strait toughs it out to spring huge upset for Joseph O'Brien in Irish Cesarewitch

The second running of the Friends Of The Curragh Irish Cesarewitch as Ireland's richest handicap proved a bit of a benefit for Joseph O'Brien as he saddled the first and third home in a dramatic finish, with 150-1 shot Magellan Strait giving 7lb claimer Hugh Horgan easily the biggest winner of his young career.

The winner had finished a close third in a conditions contest during the summer, otherwise he was very difficult to find as in three runs in handicaps this season he had beaten a grand total of seven of his 43 rivals.

He was transformed here, though. He had every chance from the turn into the straight, but looked the least likely of the leaders to score a furlong out until battling his way back close home to win by a half-length from Falcon Eight, with stable companion Dawn Rising a short head away in third under Declan McDonogh.

“He's not the most consistent horse in the word, but when he runs his race he generally runs a good race,” said O'Brien.

“He got a great ride from Hugh, who got a great tune out of a horse who stays very well. His instructions were to go forward, get a nice position and make sure that stamina came into play. He committed him at the top of the straight and just kept galloping.

"Stamina is his forte and that's what he did today, outstay them. I'm delighted for his owner Ray Grehan, who bred him too.

"He has run some very good races, has had some disappointments in the middle of it, but today was his day.”

Joseph O'Brien: "Today was his day" Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

O'Brien said of his first string Dawn Rising: “He has run a great race too, two weeks after his run here in the St Leger.

"I don't know if he will go back over hurdles, he has had a busy enough summer. I'll talk to JP [McManus] and Frank [Berry], but he might get a little break and come back next year.”

Horgan told Racing TV: “It's just about sinking in. I couldn't believe it for a while. He started quickly and surprisingly we picked up a nice position. He travelled around well before picking up in the straight. I was headed in the straight, but he fought back really hard and was good at the line.”

Sandwiched between the O'Brien pair was Falcon Eight under Jake Coen. He had been an unlucky-in-running fifth in last year's race and was denied a clear run again this time, even more crucially.

His trainer Dermot Weld said: “He loves to come from off the pace and got a very good ride. He doesn't do things quickly and likes to warm his way into it. He's a grand stayer, a Chester Cup winner, but he just didn't get the run of the race for the second year running. Maybe he'll come back for a third time next year.”

The riders of the first three home all received bans. Horgan and McDonogh each got four days for using their whip with excessive frequency, while Coen received four days for careless riding.

Read these next:

'We can dream a bit now' - Classics on the agenda for Noel Meade's Group 3 winner Caught U Looking

'I'm not doing it, he's talking himself up' - Nicky Henderson hails rise of superstar hurdler Constitution Hill

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.