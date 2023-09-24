Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'I'm not doing it, he's talking himself up' - Nicky Henderson hails rise of superstar hurdler Constitution Hill

Constitution Hill at Nicky Henderson's annual owners day
Constitution Hill at Nicky Henderson's annual owners dayCredit: Edward Whitaker

Constitution Hill has already generated enough headlines of late, but more are forecast for a horse whose progress and impact on the sport has been labelled as ridiculous by Nicky Henderson.

The six-time champion trainer showed off last season's Champion Hurdle hero, as he hosted his annual owners' lunch on Sunday, days after the exceptional six-year-old's camp revealed he would not go chasing this term.

Seven from seven under rules, Michael Buckley's superstar summered at Hillwood Stud where he was visited by rising British cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

James BurnLambourn correspondent
Published on 24 September 2023Last updated 19:01, 24 September 2023
icon
more inBritain
more inBritain