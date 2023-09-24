'I'm not doing it, he's talking himself up' - Nicky Henderson hails rise of superstar hurdler Constitution Hill

Constitution Hill has already generated enough headlines of late, but more are forecast for a horse whose progress and impact on the sport has been labelled as ridiculous by Nicky Henderson.

The six-time champion trainer showed off last season's Champion Hurdle hero, as he hosted his annual owners' lunch on Sunday, days after the exceptional six-year-old's camp revealed he would not go chasing this term.

Seven from seven under rules, Michael Buckley's superstar summered at Hillwood Stud where he was visited by rising British cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe.