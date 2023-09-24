'We can dream a bit now' - Classics on the agenda for Noel Meade's Group 3 winner Caught U Looking

An outstanding Flat season for Noel Meade reached a fitting climax, when the twice-raced filly Caught U Looking put herself forward as a possible candidate for some major prizes next year with a last-gasp victory in the Group 3 Weld Park Stakes.

The daughter of Harzand put a big field of maidens to the sword when last seen at Leopardstown in July, beating dual subsequent winner Stromberg by five lengths. The juvenile was able to make the step up in a race where they went a good clip. Ballydoyle filly Brilliant and 9-4 favourite Sakti battled it out over the last couple of furlongs while the winner gradually picked up under Ben Coen and got there in the shadows of the post to score by half a length.

Meade said: "She is owned by Tony O'Callaghan and Peter Kelly. Peter bred her. Despite all the horses he has, Tony had no interest in selling her. He said he would roll the dice and see what happened. There's obviously a bit of pressure when you do something like that but fair play to them."

"She's a good filly and she is one that's going to improve. She is by Harzand and she is going to be better next year. She is probably a mile-and-a-half filly next year. Ben even said that she was a little green, she was leaning away from them towards the end.

"He said she would come on a ton. We can dream a bit now - I put her in the Irish 1,000 Guineas the other day and she'll get an entry in the Oaks as well. She's in a couple of races, like the Fillies Mile, but I would say that will be it for the year. We'll wait and let her mature a little bit more."

She was given an introductory quote of 33-1 for the Qipco 1,000 Guineas by Paddy Power.

Athletico Abbaye bound

Since arriving from France to join Ado McGuinness, Go Athletico has hardly missed a beat and the five-year-old recorded a battling success under Ronan Whelan in the Group 3 Westgrove Hotel Renaissance Stakes.

He had to be tough, as course standing dish Big Gossey really put it up to him in the last furlong. There was a half-length between them at the line with a further five-and-a-half lengths back to third home Aesop's Fables.

"He's in the Prix de l'Abbaye next week," said McGuinness, a race he and Whelan combined to win two years ago with A Case Of You. He added: "We ran him here because the forecast was for a dry week. He might travel but if it is dry we won't run him. I'll have to talk to the owners but there is a big possibility that he goes because there isn't a lot else left for him."

"Ronan gave him a good ride today, it was straightforward. Fingers crossed he can stay sound and he'll stay going. There is plenty to look forward to with him."

Read these next:

'I'm not doing it, he's talking himself up' - Nicky Henderson hails rise of superstar hurdler Constitution Hill

150-1! Magellan Strait toughs it out to spring huge upset for Joseph O'Brien in Irish Cesarewitch

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.