The best quotes from the racing world this week. . .

Costs are rising and the big yards are getting bigger and the smaller guys are finding it more and more difficult. I think there will be a few more leaving the sport given the way it’s going, which is sad

Lawrence Mullaney explains why he is the latest to quit the training ranks

'The smaller guys are finding it more difficult' - Lawrence Mullaney to quit training for Ballydoyle job

There seems to have been a big power grab by the Gambling Commission, who appear to have more or less enacted the Gambling Act before it’s even been passed or discussed by parliament. They’ve effectively brought in affordability checks already and most punters must feel this is all ridiculous

Professional punter Neil Channing reacts to assurances from sports minister Stuart Andrew that affordability checks would not be brought in unless they were genuinely frictionless

'Not what's happening in the real world' - scepticism over minister's claims on affordability checks

When we say we want frictionless checks we mean it. The last thing I want to see is those who are enjoying gambling in a safe manner, in a way they have for many years, being impacted

Andrew assures MPs in the Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee as part of its inquiry into gambling regulation about how affordability checks will work

Affordability checks won't happen unless frictionless, vows minister

The attraction has always been the betting and I'm not going to apologise for something I enjoy doing. It's been a big part of my life but I hardly go to the dogs anymore

Owner Nigel Thomas reveals how affordability checks have impacted him

'I sent my tax calculation, savings account and valuation of stocks and shares - and it did me no good whatsoever'

I was totally and utterly distraught after Newmarket. I've no problem saying it. I'm never going to get another chance like that one. That's the way I look at it. It was the same after Madhmoon just got beaten in the Derby

Chris Hayes reflects on Tahiyra's defeat in the 1,000 Guineas earlier this year

Chris Hayes: 'They said she had to be a lay because I was on her - and that really riled me up'

You lose control completely when you stop something. It will be the same in racing. Everybody will be opening up betting accounts, everybody will be buying dodgy boxes and there will be a big black market boom

Willie Mullins compares the Irish Gambling Regulation Bill to prohibition in America

'There will be a big black market boom' - Willie Mullins opens up about the Gambling Regulation Bill

He used to pick all his rides and if he didn't pick one of mine I knew it didn't have much chance. There wasn't an agent clever enough to work for him and he could live on fresh air

Mick Easterby pays tribute to Edward Hide following his death aged 86

'He was a genius' - Mick Easterby leads tributes following death of Derby-winning jockey Edward Hide

