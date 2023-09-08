'The smaller guys are finding it more difficult' - Lawrence Mullaney to quit training for Ballydoyle job

Lawrence Mullaney is quitting the training ranks to take up a job at Ballydoyle, citing an increasingly difficult financial outlook as a key factor in his decision.

Mullaney, 53, started training in 2008 and celebrated his first winner with Molly Two at Nottingham the following year.

He recorded a career-high 19 Flat winners in 2018 but has seen his string dwindle in recent years and found it tough to compete with the bigger operations in Britain.

Mullaney said: “As a small trainer it’s become increasingly harder financially to keep going and while we’ve not reached a desperate stage on that front, I don’t want to end up there.

“Costs are rising and the big yards are getting bigger and the smaller guys are finding it more and more difficult. I think there will be a few more leaving the sport given the way it’s going, which is sad really and I’m sad about finishing up.

“All I’ve ever wanted to do is train horses and I have loved it, but I’ve come to an age where I have an opportunity to do something now and I’m going to go for it.”

Snazzy Jazzy: won a Hamilton handicap for Lawrence Mullaney last year Credit: John Grossick Racing

Mullaney picked out Dark Intention’s two wins at York as memorable days, with Framley Garth, Our Little Pony, Gorgeous General and Lolita Lebron among other multiple winners for the Great Habton stable. Snazzy Jazzy landed a Class 2 handicap for the trainer at Hamilton last year.

He has found it challenging to replace those flagbearers, however, and will be taking on a senior role at Aidan O’Brien’s yard this month.

“My strike-rate had been fairly good for a small team, but that has suffered in recent years and I’ve found that hard to take,” said Mullaney. “It’s been difficult to replace horses I’ve done well with, such as Dark Intention and Framley Garth, and I’ve been thinking about the future for a while.

“I applied for a job at Ballydoyle and have landed it, so that made the decision a little easier. It’s a senior position and I’ll get to know the run of the place and work my way along as I go. It’s a very good opportunity for me.”

Royal Prospect had been Mullaney’s planned final runner at Carlisle on Thursday evening, but he was unlucky in running when trailing in second last, so he could be in action again at Newcastle on Friday in the concluding mile handicap (6.10).

Mullaney said on Thursday night: “I thought he would win tonight but he was completely stopped in his run and Sean [Kirrane] wasn’t overly hard on him, so I might run him at Newcastle if he’s okay in the morning as our final runner.

“It’s a lesser race at Newcastle and with a clear run, surely he’ll be there or thereabouts. It would be lovely to go out on a winner.”

