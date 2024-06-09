Windsor specialist Antiphon bids for fourth course success - analysis and key quotes for feature sprint handicap

Antiphon , who runs Windsor particularly well, is likely to attract plenty of market attention after his excellent fourth in the Epsom Dash when 9lb out of the handicap.

He showed plenty of early pace to secure a decent stalking position from an unfavourable draw that day under promising 7lb apprentice Jack Doughty, and ran on well to finish fourth of 14 behind Dream Composer.

The three-time Windsor winner – he has form figures of 114232212 at the riverside track – runs off his proper mark this time and receives lumps of weight from his rivals.

He has plenty of all-round speed and should make a typically bold bid from a good draw in stall five.

Rocking Ends , a course-and-distance winner on his first start for Tom Clover last month, has been put up only 2lb for a half-length victory over Grace Angel and remains fairly treated on the pick of his three-year-old form.

Seven-time scorer Isle Of Lismore , another course-and-distance winner, is now 4lb higher than when beating Fair Wind by half a length at Ascot last month and may need close to a career-best effort to defy a mark of 89.

The Nigel Tinkler-trained Squealer , who tackled Group 3 company as a juvenile, is 9lb higher than for his Doncaster success last August, but did catch the eye with his finishing effort behind Clarendon House at York on his reappearance last month. He has been dropped 2lb by the handicapper since.

Nigel Tinkler, trainer of Squealer

He's in good form and we're very happy with him, but we're worried about the draw because he's in ten.

Robert Cowell, trainer of Isle Of Lismore

He's having a great year and he's done nothing wrong all season. He probably prefers cut in the ground, but it was good to firm when he ran last time and he went on it. He's got a good draw, so hopefully he's got a good chance.

Ed Walker, trainer of Mountain Peak

We couldn't run him in the Dash as the ground was too soft at Epsom, but he should run a big race here if conditions allow. Even if he doesn't quite retain all his ability at the age of nine, he still has his enthusiasm and he's in good form.

Tom Clover, trainer of Rocking Ends

It was great to see him win on his first start for us. He's by a very good sire in Havana Grey and he's been shaping up with plenty of speed at home. He really likes the track and he has another nice draw. We're up in grade, but he looks in good form and I'm looking forward to him taking his chance.

