William Buick to take three Newmarket rides after fixture in US postponed

Champion jockey William Buick will make a surprise appearance at Newmarket on Saturday, taking three rides at the track after plans to head to the US had to be cancelled.

Torrential rain in Aqueduct, New York has forced the fixture to be postponed until Sunday and Buick's agent Tony Hind acted quickly to line him up with three rides, including leading Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes (2.25) contender Soprano.

Buick will also take over on the unbeaten Aablan in the Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes (1.50) and Wild Goddess in the 7f nursery (4.50) before heading to Aqueduct on Sunday.

Hind said: "With Aqueduct being off we've got three rides at Newmarket for William on Saturday, Aablan, Soprano and Wild Goddess. He'll head to America on Sunday."

Posted at 9.15am

Going latest: Good to firm ground at Newmarket

The ground at Newmarket remains good to firm following a dry night at the track and it is set to be sunny for the action-packed card featuring two Group 1 races.

Clerk of the course Michael Prosser said: "It's good to firm. We watered between the six-furlong pole and the one-furlong marker after racing last night, adding three millimetres. It's a still morning with a good, heavy dew. It's a straightforward forecast with a 17C maximum temperature, minimal breeze and dry."

The bet365 Cambridgeshire (3.40 ) is poised to be only the second race in 2023 to feature more than 30 runners, after the Grand National, but Prosser believes there will be minimal draw bias for the 1m1f handicap.

According to the GoingStick reading, the far side will have a marginal advantage with a mark of 8.0 compared to 7.9 on the stands' side and 7.8 in the middle.

"There's not much between it, the key point is that all of the track has been used," he added. "Thursday they were on the stands' side up the home straight, Friday on the far side and last Saturday they were up the middle. The stalls are in the middle today.

"It's a cracking card and we're really looking forward to it, it's got plenty of deep quality right through."

Posted at 9.15am

Non-runners

2.25

4 Juniper Berries (bruised foot)

8 Relief Rally (bad scope)

3.40

35 Botas (going)

4.15

3 Carping Caitlin (going)

5 Geliceaux (going)

19 Topanga (bad scope)

Posted at 9.15am

Read Saturday previews:

1.33 Longchamp: Is the Cadran a straight duel between Trueshan and Emily Dickinson?

1.50 Newmarket: 'This horse is similar to Westover' - key quotes for the Royal Lodge at Newmarket

2.25 Newmarket: Who will claim the Cheveley Park spoils after significant late absence of favourite Relief Rally?

3.00 Newmarket: 'Vandeek is a top-class colt, he'll take all the beating' - Crisfords confident ahead of Middle Park clash

3.30 Longchamp: 'The distance won’t be an issue' - Melo Melo leads home defence against raiding party in Prix de Royallieu

3.40 Newmarket: 'This has been the plan all season' - trainers on their chances of winning the Cambridgeshire

4.35 Gowran Park: 'He seems in great form and he's working well' - Ryanair hero Envoi Allen returns to action

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.