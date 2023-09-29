'The distance won’t be an issue' - Melo Melo leads home defence against raiding party in Prix de Royallieu

The promotion of this race to Group 1 status in 2019 – when it was also lengthened by a quarter of a mile – has certainly caught the attention of British-based trainers, with the names Gosden (twice), Menuisier and Haggas filling the honours board since.

William Haggas and the Tsui family took the victory 12 months ago with Sea La Rosa and the same combination will have high hopes of repeating the feat with Sea Silk Road, who arguably put up a career-best when third in the Prix Vermeille here three weeks ago.

Sea Silk Road has a length and three-quarters to find with runner-up Melo Melo from that race, while Rue Boissonade was only a short neck behind in fourth.

Before that Melo Melo held off stablemate Baiykara on much softer ground in the Prix de Pomone at Deauville, with a slightly unlucky Ottery third, while La Mehana and Alpenblume were further back.

The fly in the ointment of the French form could be the Dermot Weld-trained Shamida, who has looked a Group 1 filly in the making on quick ground at around this trip and gets her conditions.

Shamida (left) foils the late challenge of Dawn Rising at the Curragh Credit: Patrick McCann

Sumo Sam put in a couple of mighty performances at Goodwood and Doncaster, but they came on much softer ground than she will encounter here.

Poptronic has a verdict over Sea Silk Road from Haydock in July and the wide market discrepancy between the two is hard to fathom.

What they say



Melo Melo is in great form and has come out of the Vermeille in good shape. The distance won’t be an issue to her and this is an interesting spot for her. Baiykara missed the Vermeille on account of fast ground and I wanted to keep her fresh for this. She's very well and has every right to run well too. Melo Melo returns to the Deauville winner's enclosure after the Prix de Pomone Francis Graffard, trainer of Baiykara and Melo Melo

Tim Donworth, trainer of Alpenblume

I’m being a bit chancy putting her in here and I’m sure she’ll be a big price. But she's a black-type winner and a valuable commodity, given her pedigree. If I ran her in a month’s time in a Group 3 like the Belle de Nuit I’d probably come up against half this field anyway. She's in great form and plenty went against us last time at Deauville. She’s surprised me before and I wouldn’t be totally shocked if we snuck into it.

Jean-Claude Rouget, trainer of La Mehana

It’s a quick turnaround after her last run but she has come out of that very well and will have her ground. We don’t have many options for her.

John Gosden, joint-trainer of Mimikyu

She's run well all year in Group races and the track and trip should play to her strengths. It's competitive but hopefully she can take a hand.

Bauyrzhan Murzabayev and Ottery after landing the Group 3 Prix de Royaumont

Andre Fabre, trainer of Ottery

She’s in good shape and needed her race at Deauville. I was hoping for for softer ground but she handles this sort of going as well. A strong pace will suit her better and I think she’s got a serious chance.

Dermot Weld, trainer of Shamida

She's been a star but this is a big step up for her. She has won her two Group 3s well but this is a seriously competitive Group 1 so I would be more hopeful than confident.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Thunder Roll

She won well last time at Galway. It was nice to get a stakes win. She steps up in class and trip here, but she's a filly who always works very well and we think she will be competitive in this company.

Oliver Cole, joint-trainer of Sumo Sam

She has been going very well at home. I just hope the race doesn’t come too soon after Doncaster. We know she's a very good filly.

Mikel Delzangles, trainer of Rue Boissonade

Everything has gone well since her last run. This is hardly an easier field than the Vermeille and I would have preferred a better draw, although that's less important over this trip. I think she'll be just as effective at this trip, it certainly won’t be a disadvantage, and she enjoys the track.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Library

She's a consistent filly who has done well this season and seems to be in good form.

