'This has been the plan all season' - trainers on their chances of winning the Cambridgeshire

William Knight is hoping the handicapper hasn't ruined his chance of executing a long-range plan with Dual Identity .

Carefully laid out for the famous Newmarket cavalry charge all year, Dual Identity put a string of defeats firmly behind him when impressively landing a Sandown handicap this month by four and a half lengths from Certain Lad.

As a result of that Esher romp, Dual Identity has been raised 8lb by the assessor, which means he competes off 4lb higher than when finishing third to Majestic in this race 12 months ago.

"This has been the plan all season," Knight said. "He won very well at Sandown, but the handicapper had his say. He was very well handicapped that day, but I do think an 8lb rise is quite high. We'll have to see."

While Knight would have preferred Dual Identity to have a couple of pounds less to carry, he is happy with the draw in stall 16.

"He won the race on 'his side' last year and I like his draw this time," the trainer added. "Being drawn down the middle gives us options.

"I'm also happy there was a bit of rain on Friday. He likes a little bit of cut in the ground and wouldn't want it too quick."

Astro King 'is seen as the best horse in the race'

Dan Kubler feels Astro King is capable of defying top weight in the Cambridgeshire after landing a valuable handicap at York’s Ebor meeting in tremendous style.

The former Sir Michael Stoute-trained six-year-old relishes this type of huge-field challenge, and was sent off 9-1 in the race two years ago.

Kubler, who trains with wife Claire, said: "Astro King has enjoyed a good preparation. The ground looks right; the draw looks good. He has top weight, but that's because he is seen as the best horse in the race.

"I'm very pleased with him, and I do feel he can win off his mark."

While conceding Astro King will need plenty of luck in running and that a couple of the less exposed three-year-olds may still have a bit up their sleeve, Kubler wouldn’t swap his horse for any of the other 33 runners.

"The pace is sure to be strong, and it will be a good test at the trip," Kubler said. "He's got good form at a mile and a quarter. I think you need to stay that trip to win a Cambridgeshire. Astro King has lots in his favour."

What they say

John Gosden, joint-trainer of Saga

We've planned to run him in the Cambridgeshire for some time. He ran well over course and distance at the Guineas meeting and we've freshened him up for this.

Roger Varian, trainer of Akhu Najla and Tyrrhenian Sea

Both go there in great form. Tyrrhenian Sea has not run for a long time but is a good horse on his day and might run very well fresh. Things haven't gone right for Akhu Najla for some time, but he's working as well as he's ever done and we've put some headgear on him. If things drop right he could be dangerous.

Callum Rodriguez, rider of Oviedo

He's in great form. We're drawn one and we're unsure at the moment whether or not that's a good draw. A lot of the fancied horses are drawn high, it all depends where the pace is. He's a very talented horse who deserves one of these, hopefully it's on Saturday.

Hughie Morrison, trainer of Stay Well

It's a bit of an experiment. We're dropping back in trip and taking the hood off. He's a horse with lots of ability, and we're hoping he might show it at Newmarket.

Harry Charlton, joint-trainer of Merlin The Wizard and Greek Order

I can't say that we've held Greek Order for this race, but he missed a bit of the summer and is on the right handicap mark to run. He's a big horse and he put it all together at Newbury. This is the right sort of stepping stone towards Group races. It's the kind of race where they go hard and often the best horse appears in the final couple of furlongs. Merlin The Wizard has done everything right this year. He is a nice horse.

Ed Walker, trainer of Terwada and Crack Shot

Terwada ran really well in a rough race for the Clipper Handicap at York. I hope to see him continue on the up. He's a very progressive horse who did well to win off 90 at Newmarket. I am delighted that Crack Shot has sneaked in towards the bottom of the weights and think he could run a huge race too.

Oliver Cole, joint-trainer of Thunder Ball

He goes there in really good form and is unexposed at the trip. He has a good each-way chance.

