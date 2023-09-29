Who will claim the Cheveley Park spoils after significant late absence of favourite Relief Rally?

This race is about speed and you can see that by looking at the recent winners. All three who were successful this decade showed their best form at no further than seven furlongs and, while Alcohol Free did win Group 1s at a mile, she was fast enough to win the July Cup.

You have to go back to Sayyedati in 1992 to find the last filly who had scored over seven furlongs to land this race and that trend is set to continue as none of the 11 runners has won over that far. Speed will once again be the key and Relief Rally would have been suited by this test had she not been declared a non-runner on Friday night.

Aidan O’Brien has saddled four winners, and a further three to be placed, from just 11 runners in the last ten years and Cherry Blossom looks like his first string, ahead of Pearls And Rubies. Cherry Blossom finished a length behind Relief Rally in the Lowther at York.

She was thrashed six lengths by the newcomer One Look at the Curragh last week, but that was over seven furlongs and maybe the return to quicker ground and drop in trip will help.

It’s been ten years since the Philippe Sogorb-trained Vorda was the last French winner of the race. Carlos and Yann Lerner are responsible for Jasna’s Secret, the mount of Christophe Soumillon. She is unbeaten in two starts, both on ground with soft in the description at Deauville, and her latest victory came in a valuable sales race.

Fast conditions are an unknown, but her sire Galiway’s progeny have a 14 per cent strike-rate on ground softer than good, improving to 21 per cent on good or quicker. That suggests Jasna’s Secret might be even better now she tackles a fast surface.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Cherry Blossom and Pearls And Rubies

Cherry Blossom seems to be in good form and has come out of the race at the Curragh last weekend in good form. We're happy to run her again. Pearls And Rubies seems to be in good form too and has plenty of experience.

Roger Varian, trainer of Jabaara

It's a strong race but she's a lively outsider who could outrun her odds. She could have done without the rain we had on Thursday night as she likes top of the ground but hopefully it'll have dried again by post time.

Yann Lerner, joint-trainer of Jasna's Secret

She's very well and has prepared well for this race. Christophe [Soumillon] knows the filly by heart and he also has huge experience of Newmarket, so those are big advantages. We're very pleased he has decided to ride her rather than stay at Longchamp.

George Boughey, trainer of Soprano

She’s in great form and her work’s been good. She’s shown plenty of speed and it was a toss-up between the Cheveley Park and the Rockfel. My girl comes here in the best form I could have her. We’re looking forward to it.



Rossa Ryan, rider of Symbology

I sat on her on Wednesday and she feels great. She's still learning. She's doing everything great at home but there's probably nothing that can take her off the bridle. The last couple of times she's got to the track, she's still been green, so I wouldn't be surprised if she runs a big race.

Reporting by James Burn

Read more previews:

'This horse is similar to Westover' - key quotes for the Royal Lodge at Newmarket

'Vandeek is a top-class colt, he'll take all the beating' - Crisfords confident ahead of Middle Park clash

'This has been the plan all season' - William Knight hoping Dual Identity can land Cambridgeshire

'He seems in great form and he's working well' - Ryanair hero Envoi Allen returns to action

Is the Cadran a straight duel between Trueshan and Emily Dickinson?

'The distance won’t be an issue' - Melo Melo leads home defence against raiding party in Prix de Royallieu

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.