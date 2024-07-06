Who will follow in the footsteps of Group 1 winners Billesdon Brook and Highfield Princess by claiming this Listed contest?

This 7f fillies’ Listed race has thrown up some classy winners. 1,000 Guineas heroine Billesdon Brook exploited a drop in grade and trip to land it in 2019. Two years later, Highfield Princess obliged before going the other way on both counts, progressing into one of the best sprinters around.

There is nothing yet of that calibre in this line-up. Only three of the nine runners possess a treble-figure BHA rating, while none of the field has notched a Racing Post Rating higher than 103. That was the lowest RPR awarded to this race’s winner in its six runnings.

Cloud Cover, Julia Augusta and Stenton Glider have 103 RPRs on their CVs. The fact Cell Sa Beela, Pinafore and Sophia’s Starlight are only 1lb back by that metric illustrates the cramped nature of this field.

Some horses simply prefer the all-weather and Cloud Cover seemingly falls in that category. Only two of her 11 starts have come on the grass and the manner of her handicap victory at Newcastle when last seen was more emphatic than the length winning margin suggested. This strong traveller's performance can be upgraded given she was keen and came from last to first in a slowly run race, seemingly benefiting from a first-time hood, which is retained. The 100-day break may have been a concern, but James Tate has indicated it is by design and she boasts strong claims in her bid to keep hold of her unbeaten record at Chelmsford.

If Cloud Cover fails to reproduce the level of her previous display, there is a chance the Queen of Scots Fillies’ Stakes at Musselburgh will emerge as the salient form line.

Pinafore (second), Stenton Glider (fourth) and Sophia’s Starlight (fifth) reoppose, with the first and third that day subsequently landing Carlisle's Eternal Fillies’ Stakes and Sandringham off a big weight at Royal Ascot.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Kate Grimwade, assistant to Roger Varian, trainer of Cell Sa Beela

She ran better than her finishing place would suggest in the Kensington Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last time. She probably didn't see out the stiff mile that day and seven furlongs around Chelmsford should suit her better.

James Tate, trainer of Cloud Cover

This race has been the long-term plan even before she won on All-Weather finals day at Newcastle in March. She enjoyed a great winter, culminating in that Newcastle win. It was always the plan to give her a little break and bring her back for this race. We want to make her a Listed winner and she has good form over the Chelmsford course and distance. She’s probably a bit better on synthetic surfaces than on turf.

Ed Walker, trainer of Midream

She was really disappointing last time at York as she was never at the races and I don't know why. But she'd been progressing well previously and finished third in the Cecil Frail Stakes. Stepping up to seven furlongs could suit her as she's not really travelled on either of her last two starts.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Stenton Glider

For the first time in her life she has been blessed with a decent draw [stall four]. She has been the perennial bridesmaid after winning on her debut as a two-year-old at Chester, but goes to Chelmsford as the highest-rated filly in the race. She has got lots of little black type; what we want is some big black type.

Reporting by Richard Birch

